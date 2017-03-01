Deaths in Laois - March 1, 2017

Timothy O'Gorman - Ballypickas

The death took place on Sunday, February 26 of Timothy (Tim) O'Gorman of Hesperus House, Ballypickas, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Reposing at his residence from 9pm on Monday evening. Deeply regretted by his wife Gertie, son David, sisters Nonie Wallace and Anne Holohan, brother Billy, daughter-in-law Simone, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.

Elizabeth Delaney - Castlecomer and Wolfhill

The death took place on Sunday February 26 of Elizabeth (Betty) Delaney (née Brennan) of 6 Colliery Close, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and Wolfhill.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff at Castlecomer District Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sons, Jim, Noel, John, Marty, daughters Catherine, Mary, Clare. Brother Michael, sister Mary, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 7pm Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday from her residence with prayers at 6.45pm, arriving to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for 7.30pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Angela Tyrrell - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, February 26 of Angela Tyrrell (née Ryan) of Tullyroe, Abbeyleix.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Nora McEvoy - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, February 25 of Nora McEvoy (née McEvoy) of Ballycullane, Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, from 4pm on Sunday. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Paul's Church, Emo, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Paul's adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Saunders - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 24 of Paddy Saunders of Dublin Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Joan, and and grandad to the late Keeva. Loving father to Tony, Paul, Thomas and Mairead. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Thomas’ (Mocky) residence at Borris Great (beside Ballard Nursing Home), on Saturday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. On Sunday reposing from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church followed by interment in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Eileen Gosling - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday February 24 of Eileen Gosling (née Fahy) of 9. St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, predeceased by her husband John, daughter Bridie and grandson Neil, deeply regretted by her loving family Marie, Joy, Martina and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Tildy and Geraldine, brothers Micháel and Tony, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday afternoon from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Fintan's cemetery Mountrath.

Ann Delaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, February 23 of Ann Delaney (née Conway) of Cappagh, Portlaoise, and formerly of Bishops Court, Straffan, Kildare.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and friends. Predeceased last year by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ruth and her partner John and her son Mark and his partner Fiona, grandchildren Alannah, Elisha and Kody, her brother Sean, (Allenwood), uncles and aunts, neices and nephews, relatives and many friends and her neighbours.

Reposing in her home from 5pm on Friday, recital of the rosary at 8pm. Family time on Saturday morning. Funeral arriving for 11am mass in St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Saturday morning. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.