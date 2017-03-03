Deaths in Laois - March 3, 2017

Christina McCormack - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, March 2 of Christina (Chrissie) McCormack (née Broughall), late of Ullard, Portarlington.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore in her 99th year. Loving wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Margaret, Mary, Christy, John, Ger, Brendan, Jude, Kevin and Tony.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence at 37 Avondale, Tullamore Road, Portarlington on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday until 5pm with family time thereafter. Removal at 6.30pm arriving St John's Church, Killenard at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom McGrath - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, March 1 of Tom McGrath of Ballinakill road, Abbeyleix and late of Hill Street, Wexford.

Husband of the late Josephine, retired member of An Garda Siochana. Deeply regretted by his daughters Bernadette, Carmel, and Cora, son-in-law Tom, grandson Sean, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Thursday with Rosary at 10pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to The Church of The Most Holy, Rosary Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Timmons - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, March 1 of John (Jackie) Timmons of Borris Court, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved father to Paul, Karen, and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, partner Lynda, mother Frances, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6pm on tomorrow, Friday evening, with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12.30pm in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Saturday followed by interment in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Fr Paul Maher

The death took place on Sunday, February 26 of Fr Paul Maher of Rathleague, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in Melbourne, Australia and formerly Rathleague, Portlaoise.

Son of the late James and Margaret Maher. Predeceased by his brothers Seamus and Michael, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Mary. Deeply regretted by his brother Noel (Australia), sisters Sr. Madeleine, (Kilcock), Bridget (Australia), Nora Delaney and Angela Brennan, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Eilish (Clonaslee) and Sadie (Australia).

Interment will take place in Australia. Memorial Mass will be celebrated in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise at 12.30pm on Sunday, March 5.

Shirley Jones - Kerry and Rosenallis

The death took place on Wednesday, March 1 of Shirley Jones (née Falkiner) of Tonreigh, Castlemaine, Kerry and formerly of Rosenallis.

Beloved wife of Richard (Dick) and mother of Alison, Gertie and Shirley. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Sarah, Darragh and Kate, brother Ian, sons-in-law Gareth and Evan, sisters-in-law Fran and Margaret, brother-in-law Adam, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service Friday at 11.30am in St. Carthage’s Church, Kiltallagh. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Timothy O'Gorman - Ballypickas

The death took place on Sunday, February 26 of Timothy (Tim) O'Gorman of Hesperus House, Ballypickas, Ballyroan and Ballinakill.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Reposing at his residence from 9pm on Monday evening. Deeply regretted by his wife Gertie, son David, sisters Nonie Wallace and Anne Holohan, brother Billy, daughter-in-law Simone, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rosary on Tuesday evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 12 noon to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.

Elizabeth Delaney - Castlecomer and Wolfhill

The death took place on Sunday February 26 of Elizabeth (Betty) Delaney (née Brennan) of 6 Colliery Close, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and Wolfhill.

Peacefully in the care of the Matron and Staff at Castlecomer District Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her sons, Jim, Noel, John, Marty, daughters Catherine, Mary, Clare. Brother Michael, sister Mary, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 7pm Sunday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday from her residence with prayers at 6.45pm, arriving to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for 7.30pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.