Deaths in Laois - March 6, 2017

Ronald Kennedy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, March 4 of Ronald Kennedy of Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie (nee Sherlock), sisters, Joan and Ann Beryl, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 4 pm on Monday with removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Robert Bennett - Knockaroo

The death took place on Saturday, March 4 of Robert (Bob) Bennett of Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully in the care of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee Irwin), sadly missed by his sons Neil and Roger, daughters-in-law Shirley and Siobhán, grandchildren Matthew and Karyn, brother Erik, sister June (Powell), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Neil and Shirley's house (Knockaroo) on Monday from 6pm. Funeral service in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney, on Tuesday at 2.30pm followed by burial in Aghaboe Churchyard.

Frank Hynes - Laois and Carlow

The death took place on Friday, March 3 of Frank Hynes of Hollymount, Laois and Carlow.

In the care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Former resident of St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Predeceased by his brother Joe and niece Lizzie. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, nephews Billy, Joe and Paul, niece Ruth, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Saturday. Removal Sunday afternoon to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Rathoe Cemetery.

Christina McCormack - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, March 2 of Christina (Chrissie) McCormack (née Broughall), late of Ullard, Portarlington.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore in her 99th year. Loving wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Margaret, Mary, Christy, John, Ger, Brendan, Jude, Kevin and Tony.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Mary's residence at 37 Avondale, Tullamore Road, Portarlington on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday until 5pm with family time thereafter. Removal at 6.30pm arriving St John's Church, Killenard at 7.20pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom McGrath - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, March 1 of Tom McGrath of Ballinakill road, Abbeyleix and late of Hill Street, Wexford.

Husband of the late Josephine, retired member of An Garda Siochana. Deeply regretted by his daughters Bernadette, Carmel, and Cora, son-in-law Tom, grandson Sean, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Thursday with Rosary at 10pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to The Church of The Most Holy, Rosary Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Timmons - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, March 1 of John (Jackie) Timmons of Borris Court, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved father to Paul, Karen, and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by his loving family, partner Lynda, mother Frances, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6pm on tomorrow, Friday evening, with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12.30pm in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise on Saturday followed by interment in Ss Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.