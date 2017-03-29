Deaths in Laois - March 29, 2017

Peter Wallace - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, March 28 of Peter Wallace of Moate, Ballinakill.

Suddenly at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brother, Jack, sister, Molly, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Wednesday and Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 2.30pm to St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Michael Walsh - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, March 27 of Michael (Maggie) Walsh of The Railway Gates, Brandra, Abbeyleix, Ballinakill.

Deeply regretted by his wife Dolores, son Trevor, daughter Orla, sisters Margaret and Alice, son-in-law Mick, grandsons Donnacha and Odhran, aunty Kathleen Hiney, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.



Paddy Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, March 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne of Cloncannon, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his parents Jack and Shiela, his sister Stephanie, relatives, neighbors and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in parents' home from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.20am to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, via Drinagh, arriving for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Langford - Kerry and Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, March 27 of Elizabeth (Liz) Langford of 47 Dromneavane, Kenmare, and formerly of Garoon, Mountmellick and Cushina, Portarlington.

Peacefully at Kerry University Hospital and in the presence of her family. Beloved mother of Ryan and loving partner of the late Jerry. Deeply regretted by her loving son, mother Shirley, father Jim, brothers, sisters, Pat and Mary Kelleher and the extended Kelleher family, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Kenmare with Funeral Service on arrival. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday at the Island Crematorium, Cork.

P.J. Costigan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, March 26 of of P.J. Costigan of Coolkerry, Rathdowney.

Ex Meadow Meats. Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Caitriona and his brothers and sisters Billy (Templemore), Mary (Deenie) Rathdowney, Kathleen (London), Anthony (Tony) Freshford, Loretta and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, also Caitriona's uncle Fr. Joe Campion SCA, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Tuesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Michael Fitzpatrick - Waterford and Laois

The death took place on Sunday, March 26 of Michael Fitzpatrick of Ballygunnermore, Grantstown, Waterford and late of Strabawn, Laois.

Retired nurse at St. Otteran's Hospital. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his family. Predeacesed by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons John and Billy, daughters Annette (Howley), Breda (Flanagan), and Miriam (Hutchinson), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his 11 grandchildren and great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, neighbours, family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3pm followed by removal at 7.15pm to Saint Mary's Church, Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Flanagan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 26 of Theresa Flanagan (née Thompson) of O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late William and dearly loved mother to Tony and Kim and mother-in-law to the late Eamonn Farrell. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 7pm on Monday evening, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoie. House private, please.



Martin Bowe - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, March 25 of Martin Bowe of Moore Street, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Moore Street) on Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Bridie O'Brien - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, March 24 of Bridie O'Brien (née Delaney) of Ballinahown, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at her residence. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Martin, Kevin and Brendan, sisters, Sr. Dolores, Josie, Kathleen and Mary, brothers, Tom and Mick, Grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her residence all day Saturday. Removal from her residence on Saturday evening at 7.20pm arriving to St. Manman's Church Clonaslee for 8pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.

Hugh Conroy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, March 24 of Hugh Conroy of Drummond, Rosenallis.

Hugh (also known as Marey) died unexpectedly at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Edel.

Deeply regretted by his partner Olivia and family Hughie, Alan, Martina, Lorraine and Rebecca and his wife Betty, brothers Ollie and Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 7pm on Saturday. Reposing in his home on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Brigid's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Charlie O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, March 23 of Charlie O'Neill of Old Knockmay Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Charlie, late of CIE, beloved husband of Bernie and and dearly loved father to Bridget, Charlie, Robert, Janet, Larry, John, and Tina. Deeply regretted by his family, brother Larry, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Joe Carroll - Wexford and Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, March 23 of Joe Carroll of Halseyrath, Duncormick, Wexford and formerly Killanure, Mountrath.

Beloved husband of Teresa, father of Sean and Sinead and brother of Mariah (Lawlor). Deeply regretted by his family, son-in-law Liam, grandson Brogan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 4pm-6pm. Removal on Sunday to St Peter's Church Ballymitty for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph (Nixon) Shaw - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, March 23 of Joseph (Nixon) Shaw of 14 New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a short illness surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his daughter Ruth, son Garry, granddaughter Grace, grandson Ashley, siblings Tom, Dympna, Eileen, Ann, Jim, David and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law ,nieces, nephews and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.