Deaths in Laois - March 30, 2017

Des Nolan - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Des Nolan of Congress Tce, Portarlington.

Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home Kildare. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, family Caroline, Oonagh, Niall and Lorraine, sister Peggy, brother Mossie, sons-in-law Joe, Michael and Gerry, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Siobhan, Katie, Saoirse, Orlaith, Colm, Gerry, Molly B.,extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requien Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery.



Mary Doyle - Dublin and Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, March 28 of Mary (Molly) Doyle of Liscannor Rd., Cabra West and formerly of Boleybeg, Spink.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the Rowan Ward, Connolly Hospital. Predeceased by her late husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her sons John, Patrick and James, daughters Mary, Elizabeth and Anne, brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended relations, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Massey Bros., Funeral Home, 88A New Cabra Rd., on Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West on Saturday at 9.25am for 9.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery (St. Patrick's).

Ned Comerford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Ned Comerford of 2 Manor Lane, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret and family Eamonn, Sid, Ray, Brian, Robert, Keith and Carol, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home. Recital of the Rosary on Thursday at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

Christopher Hickey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Christopher (Kit) Hickey of Emmet Street, Mountmellick.

Passed away unexpectedly at Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Deeply regretted by his family Christine, Eddie, Kevin, Mark and Joyce, grandson Jamie, granddaughters Saphrine and Sandra, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and former work colleagues of Bord na Mona.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Thursday from 8pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm Removal at 5.50pm to St. Joseph's Church, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Melanie Rose Yates Barry - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Melanie Rose Yates Barry of 88 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by Brian, relatives and her many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later

Peter Wallace - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, March 28 of Peter Wallace of Moate, Ballinakill.

Suddenly at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brother, Jack, sister, Molly, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Wednesday and Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 2.30pm to St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Michael Walsh - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, March 27 of Michael (Maggie) Walsh of The Railway Gates, Brandra, Abbeyleix, Ballinakill.

Deeply regretted by his wife Dolores, son Trevor, daughter Orla, sisters Margaret and Alice, son-in-law Mick, grandsons Donnacha and Odhran, aunty Kathleen Hiney, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.



Paddy Byrne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, March 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne of Cloncannon, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his parents Jack and Shiela, his sister Stephanie, relatives, neighbors and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in parents' home from 2pm on Tuesday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.20am to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, via Drinagh, arriving for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Langford - Kerry and Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, March 27 of Elizabeth (Liz) Langford of 47 Dromneavane, Kenmare, and formerly of Garoon, Mountmellick and Cushina, Portarlington.

Peacefully at Kerry University Hospital and in the presence of her family. Beloved mother of Ryan and loving partner of the late Jerry. Deeply regretted by her loving son, mother Shirley, father Jim, brothers, sisters, Pat and Mary Kelleher and the extended Kelleher family, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Kenmare with Funeral Service on arrival. Private cremation will take place on Wednesday at the Island Crematorium, Cork.

P.J. Costigan - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, March 26 of of P.J. Costigan of Coolkerry, Rathdowney.

Ex Meadow Meats. Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Caitriona and his brothers and sisters Billy (Templemore), Mary (Deenie) Rathdowney, Kathleen (London), Anthony (Tony) Freshford, Loretta and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, also Caitriona's uncle Fr. Joe Campion SCA, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Tuesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Michael Fitzpatrick - Waterford and Laois

The death took place on Sunday, March 26 of Michael Fitzpatrick of Ballygunnermore, Grantstown, Waterford and late of Strabawn, Laois.

Retired nurse at St. Otteran's Hospital. Peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his family. Predeacesed by his wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons John and Billy, daughters Annette (Howley), Breda (Flanagan), and Miriam (Hutchinson), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his 11 grandchildren and great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, neighbours, family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3pm followed by removal at 7.15pm to Saint Mary's Church, Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Theresa Flanagan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 26 of Theresa Flanagan (née Thompson) of O'Moore Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the care of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late William and dearly loved mother to Tony and Kim and mother-in-law to the late Eamonn Farrell. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 7pm on Monday evening, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoie. House private, please.



Martin Bowe - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, March 25 of Martin Bowe of Moore Street, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Moore Street) on Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Bridie O'Brien - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, March 24 of Bridie O'Brien (née Delaney) of Ballinahown, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at her residence. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Martin, Kevin and Brendan, sisters, Sr. Dolores, Josie, Kathleen and Mary, brothers, Tom and Mick, Grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her residence all day Saturday. Removal from her residence on Saturday evening at 7.20pm arriving to St. Manman's Church Clonaslee for 8pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.

Hugh Conroy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, March 24 of Hugh Conroy of Drummond, Rosenallis.

Hugh (also known as Marey) died unexpectedly at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Edel.

Deeply regretted by his partner Olivia and family Hughie, Alan, Martina, Lorraine and Rebecca and his wife Betty, brothers Ollie and Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 7pm on Saturday. Reposing in his home on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Brigid's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.