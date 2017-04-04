Deaths in Laois - April 4, 2017

Edward Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 2 of Edward Byrne of Abbey Court, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Margaret, sister Nan, brothers John, Louis, and Christopher. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Joe and Jimmy, sisters, Peggy and Molly, his nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise from 7pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30am to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 10am. Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Patricia Ging - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, March 31 of Patricia Ging of St John's Sq., Portlaoise.

Unexpectedly. Beloved mother of Emma, Aron, Lisa, and Ross. Deeply regretted by her loving parents John-Joe and Anne, grandmother Kathleen Loughlin, sister Joanne, brother in law, Séan, nephews, Gavin, Conor, Cian, and niece Aoife, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan Funeral Home from 7pm on Monday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Bernadette Sheppard - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, March 31 of Bernadette (Bernie) Sheppard (née Ryan) of Erkina Lodge, Mill Road, Durrow.

Peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Christy, daughter Angela and grandson Christopher. Deeply regretted by her sons Declan, Michael and David, son-in-law Michael daughter-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Ciara, Karen, James and David, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home with Rosary this Friday night at 9pm. Also on Saturday from 2pm - 6pm with removal prayers at 6.15pm arriving at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow for 7pm Mass. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Lewis - Portlaoise and Emo

The death took place on Thursday, March 30 of Michael Lewis of New Park, Portlaoise and formerly Morette Castle, Emo and Clontoura Ballyfin.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his brothers John and Paddy, Deeply regretted by his wife Mae, sister Maggie, brothers Bertie, Tommy, Jimmy, Phil, Joe and Walter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 6.30pm on Friday evening with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 4.45pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise arriving for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Paul's New Cemetery, Emo.

Des Nolan - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Des Nolan of Congress Tce, Portarlington.

Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home Kildare. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, family Caroline, Oonagh, Niall and Lorraine, sister Peggy, brother Mossie, sons-in-law Joe, Michael and Gerry, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Siobhan, Katie, Saoirse, Orlaith, Colm, Gerry, Molly B.,extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requien Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery.