Deaths in Laois - April 6, 2017

Margaret Oxley - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 5 of Margaret (Betty) Oxley (née Reid) of 27 Pinevilla, Portarlington, and late of Ballagh, Monasterevin.

At the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Noel, Margaret (Mathews), Harold, Emma (James), Caroline (Hayes), Avril (Condell), Sheila (Percy), Yvonne (Parr), brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great- grand children, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Thursday with prayers at 10pm. Removal on Friday at 2pm arriving St. John's Church Monasterevin for service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's cemetery, Monasterevin.



Mary O'Meara - Edenderry and Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, April 5 of Mary O'Meara (née Casey) of Kinnefad, Edenderry and Clonaslee.

In her 104th Year. Peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Margaret and John. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry, Frank, Joe and Tim, daughters-in-law Mary, Sheila, Assumpta and Mairéad, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home at Kinnefad, Edenderry from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.

Tim Keenan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, April 4 of Tim Keenan of Church Street, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, after a short illness, surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Helen and father of Declan, deeply regretted by his wife , son , daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Eimear and Oisin, brothers Frank and P.J., sister Sheila (Dowling), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home this Wednesday evening from 7pm, with rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday afternoon from 2pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mount, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fergal's Cemetery Camross, (via Roundwood).

Deborah Beddows - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, April 3 of Deborah (Debbie) Beddows of 61 College Avenue, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home after a long illness borne with great courage and diginity.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Service will take place at 2pm on Friday in St Mogue's Church, Timogue, Stradbally followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Edward Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 2 of Edward Byrne of Abbey Court, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of his family. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Margaret, sister Nan, brothers John, Louis, and Christopher. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Joe and Jimmy, sisters, Peggy and Molly, his nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise from 7pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.30am to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for 10am. Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Patricia Ging - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, March 31 of Patricia Ging of St John's Sq., Portlaoise.

Unexpectedly. Beloved mother of Emma, Aron, Lisa, and Ross. Deeply regretted by her loving parents John-Joe and Anne, grandmother Kathleen Loughlin, sister Joanne, brother in law, Séan, nephews, Gavin, Conor, Cian, and niece Aoife, uncles, aunts, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan Funeral Home from 7pm on Monday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.