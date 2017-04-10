Deaths in Laois - April 10, 2017

Maria Moran - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 9 of Maria Moran (née Rowney) of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family. In the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Maria, beloved wife of Patrick and dearly loved mother to Phillip, Paul, Linda, Edel, and Aideen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Anne Malone, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Monday evening with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Eric Leahy - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, April 8 of Eric Leahy of Grangemore, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, children, Jonathan, Erica, Frederick, Caroline and Gillian, brothers Dermot, Bernard and Fred, sisters Loreto and Marion, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath, this Monday evening from 4pm with rosary in the funeral home at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to Knockaroo Church (via Larry's Cross, Grangemore and Ballyreilly) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

P.J. Wallace - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, Apirl 8 of P.J. Wallace of Shannon Street, Mountrath and formerly of Patrick Street, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, on Monday evening from 5pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Thomas O'Gorman - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of Thomas O'Gorman of The Square, Rathdowney and Cuan Bhrìde, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital in the presence of his loving family. Thomas (Tommy), predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Babs, brother Jerry, sisters Daisy, Eva, Collette, Mona, Ursula and Gay.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Deirdre, Regina and Barbra, his brother Kevin, brothers in law, sisters in law, his beloved nephews and nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home (The Square) on Saturday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Gertrude Sothern - Dublin and Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, April 7 of Gertrude Sothern (formerly Alley) (née Finnamore) of Shankill, Dublin and late of Donaghmore, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in her 93rd year. In the loving care and dedication of the staff at the Dalkey Community Care Unit. Dear wife of the late William Isaac Sothern (dec. 1992) and Peter George Alley (dec. 1957).

Darling Mum to Gordon Sothern, Peter Alley, George Alley and Iris Johnston (nee Alley), loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her brother Victor, relatives and friends.

Resting at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow tomorrow, Sunday, from 3pm until 5pm and Monday morning from 11.30am until removal at 1pm to St. Patrick's Church, Dalkey, for 2pm Funeral Service followed by committal Service in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W.

Joseph Treacy - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, April 7 of Joseph Treacy of Ballyquaid, Ballybrophy.

Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Joseph (Joe), deeply regretted by his brother Fr. William (Seattle, U.S.A.), his nephews and nieces, Liam, John, Mairead, Marian, Anne, Conn, and Berni, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Saturday evening from 6.30pm with funeral prayers at 7.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Killasmeestia Church arriving at 8. 30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.