Deaths in Laois - April 11, 2017

Dan Culleton - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, April 10 of Dan Culleton of Hill 60, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Lucy and family. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Kathleen Brophy - Emo

The death took place on Monday, April 10 of Kathleen (Kitty) Brophy (née Seymour) of Kileen, Emo, Laois and formerly of Doneraile, Cork.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Oak Dale Nursing Home, Portarlington, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Danny. Deeply regretted by her family, Paddy, Liz (Booth), Breda (Flanagan), Marie (O'Connor), Rosie (Byrne), Donie, Bernie and Cindy (Quigley), her twenty-five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Chris and Theresa, sons-in-law John, Mick, John, Jack and Brian, sisters Breda Hogan (U.K.) Anna Cole (Doneraile), brother Paddy (U.K.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her home from 5pm this Monday evening. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in her home on Tuesday. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Paul's Church, Emo on Wednesday. Burial after in St. Paul's New Cemetery, Emo.

John Brophy - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, April 10 of John (Johnny) Brophy of Harristown, Rathdowney and Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. John (Johnny), deeply regretted by his neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Tuesday evening from 5pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Mark Ging - Portlaoise

The death took pace on Sunday, Apirl 9 of Mark Ging of Straboe House, Portlaoise.

Surrounded by his loving family. In the devoted care of the Staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Mark, beloved husband of the late Lena. Dearly loved father to Rita (Hughes), Bernard and Emily (Gallagher). Loving grandfather to Hannah, Mark, Maisie, Tommy and Sarah. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers, daughter in law Ciara, sons-in-law, Andrew and Karl , brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 7pm on Tuesday with rosary recital at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Church of the Assumption, The Heath for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William Neale - Crettyard

The death took place on Sunday, April 9 of William (Willie) Neale of Crettyard House, Crettyard.

Predeceased by his brother Leeson, sisters Lottie (Melbourne) and Ida (Stanley). Deeply regretted by his wife Sylvia, sons Billy and Derry, daughters Wendy, Stephanie and Avril, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren and 2 step-grandsons, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Tuesday, with prayers at 9pm. Removal to Mayo Church on Wednesday for service at 2.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Maria Moran - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 9 of Maria Moran (née Rowney) of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her family. In the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Maria, beloved wife of Patrick and dearly loved mother to Phillip, Paul, Linda, Edel, and Aideen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Anne Malone, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Monday evening with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Eric Leahy - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Saturday, April 8 of Eric Leahy of Grangemore, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Ann, children, Jonathan, Erica, Frederick, Caroline and Gillian, brothers Dermot, Bernard and Fred, sisters Loreto and Marion, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath, this Monday evening from 4pm with rosary in the funeral home at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to Knockaroo Church (via Larry's Cross, Grangemore and Ballyreilly) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

P.J. Wallace - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, April 8 of P.J. Wallace of Shannon Street, Mountrath and formerly of Patrick Street, Mountrath.

Unexpectedly, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, on Monday evening from 5pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Thomas O'Gorman - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of Thomas O'Gorman of The Square, Rathdowney and Cuan Bhrìde, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital in the presence of his loving family. Thomas (Tommy), predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Babs, brother Jerry, sisters Daisy, Eva, Collette, Mona, Ursula and Gay.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Deirdre, Regina and Barbra, his brother Kevin, brothers in law, sisters in law, his beloved nephews and nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home (The Square) on Saturday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Gertrude Sothern - Dublin and Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, April 7 of Gertrude Sothern (formerly Alley) (née Finnamore) of Shankill, Dublin and late of Donaghmore, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in her 93rd year. In the loving care and dedication of the staff at the Dalkey Community Care Unit. Dear wife of the late William Isaac Sothern (dec. 1992) and Peter George Alley (dec. 1957).

Darling Mum to Gordon Sothern, Peter Alley, George Alley and Iris Johnston (nee Alley), loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her brother Victor, relatives and friends.

Resting at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow tomorrow, Sunday, from 3pm until 5pm and Monday morning from 11.30am until removal at 1pm to St. Patrick's Church, Dalkey, for 2pm Funeral Service followed by committal Service in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W.

Joseph Treacy - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, April 7 of Joseph Treacy of Ballyquaid, Ballybrophy.

Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Joseph (Joe), deeply regretted by his brother Fr. William (Seattle, U.S.A.), his nephews and nieces, Liam, John, Mairead, Marian, Anne, Conn, and Berni, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Saturday evening from 6.30pm with funeral prayers at 7.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Killasmeestia Church arriving at 8. 30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



