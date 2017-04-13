Deaths in Laois - April 13, 2017

Thomas Flaherty - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 12 of Thomas Flaherty of 60 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest on Holy Thursday from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Good Friday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for funeral service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Bernadette Geraghty - Dublin and Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 12 of Bernadette Geraghty (née Collins) of Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of James and mother of John, Lisa, Paula, Amiey and Anita. Sadly missed by her loving family, her 18 adored grandchildren and her brother Michael and sister Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm and all day Friday. Funeral Service at 10.30am on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Evelyn Mary Allen - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, April 11 of Evelyn Mary (Effie) Allen (née Carter) of Fordville, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in Navan Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Warren and mother of Charles, Ruth, June, Irene, Warren, Sandra, Dorene and Hilda. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Betty and Vera, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Hilda McEvoy, Aughmacart, Cullahill from 2pm to 9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix for 2pm Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Church Yard.

Frances Dodd - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, April 11 of Frances Dodd (née Goode) of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of Emmett Tce, Mountmellick and Kent UK.

Unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Dan Culleton - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, April 10 of Dan Culleton of Hill 60, Mountmellick and formerly of The Lime Tree, Emo.

Peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his infant son Michael. Deeply regretted by his wife Lucy and family, Daniel and his partner Anne Marie, Barbara, Trevor and Shane and his partner Sinead, grandchildren Chloe, Jack and Katyln, sisters Phil, Patricia, Ann, Bernadette, Christina, Mary and Nora, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 7.30pm this Tuesday evening. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing in The Funeral Home from 10am on Wednesday morning. Family time from 11.15am. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Kathleen Brophy - Emo

The death took place on Monday, April 10 of Kathleen (Kitty) Brophy (née Seymour) of Kileen, Emo, Laois and formerly of Doneraile, Cork.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at Oak Dale Nursing Home, Portarlington, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Danny. Deeply regretted by her family, Paddy, Liz (Booth), Breda (Flanagan), Marie (O'Connor), Rosie (Byrne), Donie, Bernie and Cindy (Quigley), her twenty-five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Chris and Theresa, sons-in-law John, Mick, John, Jack and Brian, sisters Breda Hogan (U.K.) Anna Cole (Doneraile), brother Paddy (U.K.), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her home from 5pm this Monday evening. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Reposing in her home on Tuesday. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Paul's Church, Emo on Wednesday. Burial after in St. Paul's New Cemetery, Emo.

John Brophy - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, April 10 of John (Johnny) Brophy of Harristown, Rathdowney and Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. John (Johnny), deeply regretted by his neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Tuesday evening from 5pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.