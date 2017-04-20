Deaths in Laois - April 20, 2017

Margaret Wall - Donaghmore

The death took place on Tuesday, April 18 of Margaret (Madge) Wall (née Butler) of Tullacommon, Donaghmore and formerly Killadooley.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Margaret (Madge), predeceased by her son Gerard and her sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by her husband Michael and her family Frank, Ann, Michael and Mary, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Bernie and Ellen, grandchildren, her brother P.J. and her sisters Johanna and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Tullacommon) on Wednesday evening from 2pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Killasmeestia Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Claire Egan - Dublin and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, April 16 of Claire Egan (née Griffen) of Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Mountmellick.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Claire, beloved wife of Joe and dear mother of Keelin, Aoife and Shane. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, son-in-law Karl, daughter-in-law Wendy, grandchildren Adam, Jack, Oisin and Joy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial at St. Thomas’ Churchyard, Hollystown - opposite Hollystown Golf Club.

John Byrne - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, April 16 of John Byrne of Coolgarragh, Ballylinan.

Peacefully at The Midlands Hospital, Portlaoise. Pre-deceased by his wife Betty and sister Maura. Deeply regretted by his son Sean, daughter Margaret, brothers Brendan and Martin, sister Hannah, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Flynn - Monasterevin and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, April 15 of Joe Flynn of Main Street, Monasterevin and formerly of Fisherstown. Unexpectedly.

Beloved husband of Marian and much loved father of Ashling and Niall. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Bill, Jimmy, Jack, Lar and Ned sisters, Teasie (Carroll) May (Tynan) and Nancy (Connell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Main Street on Tuesday from 3pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin, at 11am with interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Patrick Conway - Clough

The death took place on Saturday, April 15 of Patrick Conway of Garryduff, Clough and Leixlip.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Madge). Deeply regretted by his loving sons James and Gerald, sister, brothers, daughter in law Eilish, grandsons, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, very close relatives in Northern Ireland, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Sunday with Rosary on Monday eve at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Canice’s Church, Clough for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip at approx. 2pm to 2.30pm.