Deaths in Laois - April 21, 2017

Jack Mockler - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, April 20 of Jack Mockler of Mooreville, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Jack, predeceased by his wife Madeline. Deeply regretted by his family Eileen, Madeline, Angela, Fiona, Tracey and Philip, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his beloved grandchildren, his brothers Mick, Phil and Jim and his sisters Eileen, Tess and Frances, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Annie Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, April 20 of Annie Murphy (née Dunne) of 21 Marian Hill, Portarlington.

Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Wife of the late Harry. Deeply regretted by her family Nancy, Tina, Joe and Seamus, sister Tessie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest on Monday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Margaret Wall - Donaghmore

The death took place on Tuesday, April 18 of Margaret (Madge) Wall (née Butler) of Tullacommon, Donaghmore and formerly Killadooley.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Margaret (Madge), predeceased by her son Gerard and her sister Nancy. Deeply regretted by her husband Michael and her family Frank, Ann, Michael and Mary, son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Bernie and Ellen, grandchildren, her brother P.J. and her sisters Johanna and Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Tullacommon) on Wednesday evening from 2pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Killasmeestia Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Claire Egan - Dublin and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, April 16 of Claire Egan (née Griffen) of Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Mountmellick.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Claire, beloved wife of Joe and dear mother of Keelin, Aoife and Shane. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, son-in-law Karl, daughter-in-law Wendy, grandchildren Adam, Jack, Oisin and Joy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial at St. Thomas’ Churchyard, Hollystown - opposite Hollystown Golf Club.