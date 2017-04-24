Deaths in Laois - April 24, 2017

William Dowling - Abbeyleix and Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, April 23 of William Dowling of Bridge Cottage, Mountrath Road, Abbeyleix and formerly Harristown, Rathdowney and London).

Peacefully at his residence. William (Liam), predeceased by his brothers Donie and Eddie and his sister Kitty. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary-Anne (Creagh) and Lilly (O' Connor), his beloved neices and nephews, grand-neices, grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Bridge Cottage) this Monday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm and on Tuesday evening from 3pm with funeral prayers at 6pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Mick Keenan - Monasterevin

The death took place on Sunday, April 23 of Mick Keenan of Derrylea, Monasterevin.



Beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Dolores, Ber, Geraldine, David and Dermot. Predeceased by his son Michael. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12pm on Monday and Tuesday with rosary recital on both evenings at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Michael Dempsey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, April 21 of Michael Dempsey of Emmet Street, Mountmellick.

Died peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his sister Beezie (Fitzpatrick) brother Jim, brother-in-law Dick, sister-in-law Julia, neices, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday evening. Removal at 6.20pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Patrick Connolly - Emo

The death took place on Friday, April 21 of Patrick (Brendan) Connolly of 3 Killimy Road, Emo.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Rosie and family Patrick, Fiona, Micheal, Carmella and Donna, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his sister Eileen Kirwan, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 8pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Reposing in the funeral home on Sunday morning from 9.30am. Removal at 10.20am to St Paul's Church, Emo for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Paul's (New) Cemetery Emo.

Michael Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, April 21of Michael (Rosie) Buggie of 8 Court Square, Stradbally.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved and devoted husband to Martina. Cherished son of Brigid and the late Sean and much loved brother of Ann. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Friday, with recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Friday for family, and again on Saturday night at 8pm for family, friends and neighbours. Removal from his residence at 11.15am on Sunday to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Louis Harkin - Waterford and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, April 21 of Louis Harkin of Dunmore Rd, Waterford City, and late of Portlaoise.

Retired Assistant Commissioner Gardai Siochána. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (nee Guinane), sons Brian, Aidan and daughter Orlagh, daughter-in-law Tara, beloved grandchildren Rory and Dan, brothers Syd (Kilkenny), Eamonn (Kildare), sisters Delores (Fennell), Mabel (Quigley), aunts, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and Colleagues in Gardai Siochána.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 11am on Sunday morning with removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Requiem Mass also on Sunday. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Margaret Mulhall - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, April 21 of Margaret (Madge) Mullhall (née McLoughlin) of Beechwood, Ballintougher, Ballybrittas.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and much loved mother of Rev'd James and Clare. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Susanne, grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob and Hannah, brother Jim, sister-in-law, Olive, niece, Sharon, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Clare's house in Morette, Emo on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm and all day Sunday with rosary recital on both evenings at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon in St. John's Church, Killenard. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.