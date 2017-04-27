Deaths in Laois - April 27, 2017

Patrick Casey - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, April 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Casey of Ballymaddock, Stradbally.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his wife Christina, family Joe, Colm, Claire and Ann Marie, sister Phil, brothers Noel and Martin, sons-in-law John and James, daughter-in-law Hilary, grandchildren Jack, Ciaran, Katie, Pippa, Cairenn, Bobby and Kacey, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm and Rosary on Friday at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:15am arriving at the Church of the Assumption, The Heath for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilteale Cemetery.

Mary Jordan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, April 25 of Mary Jordan (née Eakins) of Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory, and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel.

Peacefully, at Abbeyleix Hospital. Mary Bridget, beloved wife of the late Francis Paschel and sister of the late John. Deeply regretted her sons William, Francis and Gerard, daughter Esther, son-in-law Neil, daughters-in-law Elaine and Les, grandchildren Nicholas and Daniel, brothers Richard and Billy, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Derrin, Borris-in-Ossory this Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, at 12noon, followed by private cremation.

Canice and Joseph Flynn - Rathdowney



A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 12 noon in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by interment of ashes in the local cemetery for Canice James and Patrick Joseph Flynn, UK and formerly The Square, Rathdowney.

Deeply regretted by their sisters Noreen Murphy (Limerick) and Lilly McRory (Dublin), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Michael Collins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 25 of Michael Collins of "Subur" New Park, Portlaoise and late of Athlone.

In the care of the Staff of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Ex Gardai Siochana, Michael, beloved husband of Sally and dearly loved father to Ruth (Kavanagh) and Alan, and brother of recently deceased Tony (Athlone). Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren Gráinne, Niamh, Oran and Eabha, son-in-law Declan, sister Mary, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Gerry O'Connor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 25 of Gerry O'Connor of Station House, Portlaoise, and formerly Killorglin.

Retired Station Master Iarnrod Eireann, Portlaoise. Died in the devoted care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father to Emer, Eamon, Sinead, Margaret and Gerard. Cherished grandfather to Gemma, Steve, Peter, Gillian, Aideen, Darragh and the late Matthew and his loving great-grandchildren, Riley and Madelyn,. Brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 6.30pm on Wednesday, with rosary at 8.30pm.

On Thursday Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary Walsh - Rosenallis and Camross

The death took place on Monday, April 24 of Mary Walsh (née Lalor) of Clonaheen, Rosenallis and formerly of Northgrove, Camross.

Peacefully in the home of her son Fintan and his wife Teresa in Cloonagh, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband William and son John. Deeply regretted by her daughters, Mary, Bridget, and Margaret, son Fintan, daughter-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law John, Seamus and Patrick, grandchildren, brothers Fintan and Michael and her sister Lizzy Scully, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Fintan and Teresas' home from 3pm on Monday. Recital of the Rosary this evening at 9pm. Reposing again on Tuesday until removal at 6.20pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.







