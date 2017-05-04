Deaths in Laois - May 4, 2017

Geraldine Killeen - Dublin and Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, May 2 of Geraldine Killeen (née Sheeran) of Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Coolrain.

Peacefully, at home after a short illness surrounded by her children David, Sinead, Grainne, Deirdre and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Aoibhe, Lia Rose and Amber, siblings; twin brother Gerard, Ray, Jacqueline, Frances, Therese, John and Mark, sons-in-law and extended family.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until 6pm for family and close friends. A Celebration of Geraldine’s Life will take place on Friday in the Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel at 2.30pm.

Ellen Duggan - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, May 1 of Ellen (Nellie) Duggan (née Davy) of Ballacolla and formerly Skehana, Templemore.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Heatherfield Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Tom, sons Trevor and Francis. Beloved mother to Pat, Breda,Tom, Michael and Freddie, much loved grandmother to Robert, Felicity, Isobel, Anna, Kate, Erika, Adrian, Sophie, Josephine and Emma. She will be greatly missed by her family, her daughters-in-law Pamela, Madeleine and Teresa, sons-in-law John and Jim, sister-in-law Anne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 3pm to 5pm. Arriving at Sacred Heart Church, Templemore on Friday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Margaret Fleming - The Swan

The death took place on Monday, May 1 of Margaret 'Peg' Fleming (née Griffin), The Swan House, The House, and formerly Castlegregory, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, at Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally in her 96th year. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her family Mary, Lazerian, Jim, Padraig, Leo, Margaret, Anne, Sean, Brendan and Joseph, her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday evning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Wolfhill for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm followed by burial in Clogh Cemetery.

Tom Irwin - Ballyroan

The death took place on Monday, May 1 of Tom Irwin of Ballyroan.

In the care of Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annie, son's Liam and John, daughter-in-law Kathleen, partner Seana, grandchildren Aine, Mary, and Willie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from Monday and from 12 noon on Tuesday with Rosary at 9.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.