Deaths in Laois - May 5, 2017

Richard Malone - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, May 4 of Richard (Dick) Malone of Carlow Road, Abbeyleix.



Peacefully in the care of his family, beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Ronan, Declan, Damien and Marion. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brothers, sister, daughter -in-law Caroline and partners of his children Shannon, Emma and Graham, grandchildren Oisin ,Ben and Eoghan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Geraldine Killeen - Dublin and Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, May 2 of Geraldine Killeen (née Sheeran) of Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Coolrain.

Peacefully, at home after a short illness surrounded by her children David, Sinead, Grainne, Deirdre and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Aoibhe, Lia Rose and Amber, siblings; twin brother Gerard, Ray, Jacqueline, Frances, Therese, John and Mark, sons-in-law and extended family.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until 6pm for family and close friends. A Celebration of Geraldine’s Life will take place on Friday in the Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel at 2.30pm.

