Deaths in Laois - May 10, 2017

Sr. Kathleen Campion - Stradbally

The death took place on Monday, May 8 of Sr. Kathleen Campion of Stradbally.

Surrounded by her family and her Brigidine community in the loving care of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her niece Helen Miller and her husband Sean, sister-in-law Mary Campion, grand nieces, grand nephews, her Brigidine Community and her many friends in Ireland and North Wales.

Reposing in The Adoration Chapel adjoining the Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 3pm Tuesday with recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the Brigidine Cemetery.



Elizabeth Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 8 of Elizabeth (Betty) Byrne (née Dooley) of Rathleague, Portlaoise.

In the devoted care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Dominic. Dearly loved mother to Mary, Catherine, Patricia, Tina, Andrew, Brendan and John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Nora Carroll, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's funeral home, Portlaoise, from 5pm on Wednesday evening with removal at 6.45pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross.

Archbishop Thomas A. White - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, May 7 of Archbishop Thomas A. White of St. Kieran's College, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Durrow.

At Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, former Apostolic Nuncio, Priest of the Diocese of Ossory, Titular Archbishop of Sabiona. He is survived by his sister Alice, his brother Liam, his brother-in-law Edward and his nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces. He is predeceased by his brother Seán J. White and his sister May McKenna.

Reposing at St. Kieran’s College Chapel from 4pm on Tuesday with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the Cathedral Grounds. Family flowers only please.



Joanna Chaari Quinlan - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, May 4 of Joanna Chaari Quinlan of Portarlington.

Also known as Rani Arnold. Unexpectedly in her 39th year. Sadly missed by her husband Mohamed, son Sami, daughter Sonia, her father Arthur, sister Lucy, grandmother Maya, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm until 5pm. Removal on Thursday morning to Christ Church, Delgany to arrive for Funeral Service at 11.30am and then to Kilquade Cemetery.

