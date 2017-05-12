Deaths in Laois - May 12, 2017

Anne O'Brien - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, May 11 of Anne O'Brien (née Doyle) of Killamuck, Abbeyleix and Bunclody, Wexford



Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Kevin, dearly loved mother to Stephen, David, Paul and Fiona and sister to John. Deeply regretted by her grandchildren Ellen, Conan, Grace, Hope and Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law ,nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal at 2.30pm on Saturday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 3pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Moira Dowling - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, May 11 of of Moira Dowling (née Loughman) Borris Rd, Portlaoise



Peacefully, surrounded by her family. In the devoted care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home. Moire, beloved wife of the late Ger. Dearly loved mother to Vincent, Mary, Ger and Des. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Son-in-law Derek, daughters-in-law, Noeleen and Sharon and partner Joyce. Grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 3pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



David Wellwood - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, May 11 of David Wellwood of Noremount House, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, followed by a long illness bravely borne. Dearly loved husband of Audrey and adoring father of Andrea (Culbert) and April (Knox). Devoted brother of Olive (Thorpe). Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Alyssa, James, Lily, Alex and Georgia, sons-in-law Mervyn and Kristin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 11am until Prayers at 8pm. Funeral service on Saturday at 3pm in St Michael's And All Angels Church, Abbeyleix followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Fr. Patrick John Cunningham - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, May 10 of Fr. Patrick John (PJ) Cunningham, O'Carm of Gort Muire, Ballinteer, late of Mountmellick.

Peacefully. Beloved son of the late Elizabeth and Patrick. Deeply regretted by his sister Lily Peake, his brother Larry, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, Carmelite Confreres, relatives, friends and staff at Gort Muire. Predeceased by his sisters Alice, Nancy and Nuala and his brothers Eddie and Con.

Reposing at White Abbey Church, Kildare, on Friday, 12th May, from 4pm. with Evening Prayer at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Mountmellick.