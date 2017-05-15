Deaths in Laois - May 15, 2017

Gerard McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, May 13 of Gerard McCormack of The Downs, Portlaoise and formerly Belfast and Tallaght.

Peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Gerard, beloved husband of Philomena, and dearly loved father to Patrick, Ciarán , Alice, Declan and Brenda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Maura, sister-in-law Alice, brothers-in-law Séan and Fr Pat Canavan, South Africa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Monday evening with removal at 6.45pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem mass at 10am on Tuesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Sarah Ann Conroy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, May 13 of Sarah Ann (Sal) Conroy (née O Brien) of 39 Hillside, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital,Tullamore surrounded by her loving husband Liam and family. Deeply regretted by Liam and her brothers John Michael, Tony and Seamie, sister Crissie, neices nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Sal will repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers in the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 9.30am with removal at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Kathleen Sheppard - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, May 12 of Kathleen (Anna) Sheppard (née McCabe) of Barnhill, Durrow.



Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Wife of the late Edward. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marie and Patricia, sons-in-law Eamonn and Liam, grandchildren and great grandchild, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home from 10 am Saturday morning with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers Sunday morning at 10am followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anne Cadogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, May 12 of Anne Cadogan (née Christal) of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise and also Gaeltacht Park, Whitehall and Lorcan Grove, Santry.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Anne, beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Mel and John-Brendan, brother, daughter in law Sonja, grandchildren, Meg, Deirdre, Finna, Merijn, Aoife and Donagh, and great grandchild Molly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise for 10am requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.

James Kane - Attanagh

The death took place on Friday, May 12 of James (Jimmy) Kane of Ballinalacken, Attanagh.

Peacefully in Castlecomer District Hospital. Loving husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Martin, John, Michael, Patrick, Kieran, Marie, Eileen, Ann, Sheila, and Breda, sisters Betty, Mary and Bridie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday evening at 5.30pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyragget. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Saint Finian's Cemetery, Ballyragget.