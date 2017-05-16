Deaths in Laois - May 16, 2017

John Challoner - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 15 of John Challoner of Graigue, Mountmellick and formerly Carnacregg, Moylough, Galway.



Retired Teagasc Adviser. Predeceased by his parents William and Nora. Unexpectedly, in the excellent care of the staff of Tullamore Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Deirdre, his sons Aidan, Jarlath, Robert and Oisin, his grandchildren Faye, Aileen, Connie and Logan, daughters-in-law Barbara and Lorraine, Oisin's partner Carolina, his sister Marian Conway, brothers Danny, Mike, Liam and Patrick, aunts Sr. Magdaleine, Sr. Annette, Sr. Rose, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his niece Orla, grand-nieces Aisling and Hollie, all his nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

John will repose in his home from 12 noon on Wednesday, Removal on Wednesday evening at 6.15pm to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Jean Delaney - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, May 14 of Jean Delaney (née Lahiffe) of Stradbally, and formerly of Milltown, Dublin.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff in Saint Bridget’s Nursing Home, Shaen. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim. Sadly missed by her loving sons Alan and Jim, daughter Jane Ann, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum between 3pm and 5pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross arriving at 1.50pm for 2pm Service.

Rosaleen Flood - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, May 14 of Rosaleen (Rose) Flood (née Morgan) of Kilbride, Portarlington, and formerly of Raheny, Dublin.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at the Eyrefield Manor Nursing Home, Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Rosaleen (Rose), beloved wife of the late Tommy and much cherished mother of Terry, Tom, Valerie, Kieron, Colette and Alan, deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sister Angela, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rose will be reposing at the Eyrefield Manor Nursing Home, Greystones on Tuesday evening from 6pm until 7.30pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Michael's Church, Portarlington arriving for 12pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery.

Gerard McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, May 13 of Gerard McCormack of The Downs, Portlaoise and formerly Belfast and Tallaght.

Peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Gerard, beloved husband of Philomena, and dearly loved father to Patrick, Ciarán , Alice, Declan and Brenda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Maura, sister-in-law Alice, brothers-in-law Séan and Fr Pat Canavan, South Africa, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Monday evening with removal at 6.45pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem mass at 10am on Tuesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Sarah Ann Conroy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Saturday, May 13 of Sarah Ann (Sal) Conroy (née O Brien) of 39 Hillside, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital,Tullamore surrounded by her loving husband Liam and family. Deeply regretted by Liam and her brothers John Michael, Tony and Seamie, sister Crissie, neices nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Sal will repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers in the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 9.30am with removal at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Anne Cadogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, May 12 of Anne Cadogan (née Christal) of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise and also Gaeltacht Park, Whitehall and Lorcan Grove, Santry.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Anne, beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Mel and John-Brendan, brother, daughter in law Sonja, grandchildren, Meg, Deirdre, Finna, Merijn, Aoife and Donagh, and great grandchild Molly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise for 10am requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.







