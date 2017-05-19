Deaths in Laois - May 19, 2017

Martin Mulhall - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of Martin Mulhall of Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick and formerly of Roskelton, Mountrath.

Peacefully surrounded by his family at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of the late Anastacia. Deeply regretted by his family, Emily Kelly (The Borness), Mary Comerford (Mountmellick), John Joe, Anthony and Paul, grandchildren, sisters Mrs. Sally Fennelly, Abbeyleix, Mrs. Dinah Cody, UK, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday in Moloney's Funeral Home from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Larry Fitzpatrick - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of Larry Fitzpatrick of 'Ballineska', Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.

In the care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Larry, beloved husband of Ettie and loving father to Geraldine and Clair. Deeply regretted by his family, brothers Paddy and Martin, sister Bernie Downey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 5pm on this Wednesday evening with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, for 10am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ratheniska Cemetery.

Donal Hynes - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of Donal Hynes of Tullyroe, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home in care of his family. Donal, beloved husband of Maura and devoted Dad to Sara, Brian and Katie. Deeply regretted by his family, grandsons Ciaran, Owen and Tiernan, son-in-law Tommy, brothers Noel and Kevin, sisters Breda, Kathleen, Maura, Claire and Gearldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary on Thursday evening at 9.30pm. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Kevin O'Rourke - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 15 of Kevin O'Rourke of Cherrygarth, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Kevin, beloved husband of Jane and dearly loved father to Stephen, Brian and Niamh. Deeply regretted by his family, sisters Evelyn and Mary, grandchildren Abi and Matt, mother-in-law Treasa Quinn, daughter-in-law Suzanne, brothers-in-law Dan, Kevin, Paul and Joe, sisters-in-law Ann and Louise, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal in Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Nora Bassett - Clonmore and Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of Nora Bassett (née Fitzpatrick) of Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary and late of Garoon, Mountmellick.

In care of Villa Maria Nursing Home Roscrea, predeceased by her dear husband Sidney and recently deceased sister Molly Hassey. Deeply regretted by her brother Larry, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Wednesday evening, from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, to arrive at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Agnes Phelan - Ballaghmore

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of Agnes Phelan (née Whelan) of Ardaloo, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny and Ballaghmore.

Peacefully in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Catherine's Nursing Home, Freshford. Wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary (Gorman) and Essie, sons-in-law Charlie and Dominic, grandchildren Deirdre, Mary, Kieran and Martina, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Essie Mooney's residence Jenkinson from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Wednesday at 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Jenkinstown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Ballaghmore Cemetery.

John Cooke - Tralee and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of John Cooke of Tralee and formerly of Portlaoise and I.T. Tralee. Peacefully, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. Beloved husband and father. Deeply regretted by his wife Celia, daughters Fiona and Orla, sons Sean and Seamus.

Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren Ciara, Laura, Jack, Ellen and Molly, brothers Dan and James, sister Eileen, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Oonagh and Kate, the extended Cooke and O'Shea families, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his sister Mary.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in New Annagh Cemetery.

John Challoner - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, May 15 of John Challoner of Graigue, Mountmellick and formerly Carnacregg, Moylough, Galway.

Retired Teagasc Adviser. Predeceased by his parents William and Nora. Unexpectedly, in the excellent care of the staff of Tullamore Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Deirdre, his sons Aidan, Jarlath, Robert and Oisin, his grandchildren Faye, Aileen, Connie and Logan, daughters-in-law Barbara and Lorraine, Oisin's partner Carolina, his sister Marian Conway, brothers Danny, Mike, Liam and Patrick, aunts Sr. Magdaleine, Sr. Annette, Sr. Rose, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his niece Orla, grand-nieces Aisling and Hollie, all his nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

John will repose in his home from 12 noon on Wednesday, Removal on Wednesday evening at 6.15pm to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.