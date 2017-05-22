Deaths in Laois - May 22, 2017

Bernie Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, May 21 of Bernie Conroy of Derryguile, Mountmellick.



Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Martin, daughter Suzanne and partner Jason and grandson Jake. Her sisters Ann, Ciss, Joan, Carmel, Nuala, Noreen Therese, Claire, Loreto and Rose, brothers Aidan, Tommy and Damien. Godchildren Aishling, Bronagh and Gary, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, Auntie Joan, cousins, relatives and numerous friends.

Bernie will repose in her home from 4pm on Monday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family time in her home on Tuesday morning. No black clothing, bright colours please.

Paddy Styles - Mountmellick and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 21 of Paddy Styles of 5 Pearse Street, Mountmellick and Portlaoise.



Paddy died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Brendan. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughter Pamela, son Dermot, daughter-in-law Eleanor, son-in-law David, grandchildren Gary, Jason, Hannah, Jack and Luke, brothers, sisters, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Oliver Doran - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, May 20 of Oliver Doran of Campclone, Ballyfin.

Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family at St.Vincent's Private Hospital. Engineer Staff of Laois County Council.

Beloved son of the late Peadar and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sister Orla and his brothers Tom, Con, Peter (Dunshaughlin), Seamus, Brendan, Declan (Portarlington) and Raymond. Deeply regretted by his sister, brothers, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Baby Rian Quigley O'Keeffe - Timahoe

The death took place on Saturday, May 20 of Baby Rian Quigley O'Keeffe of Timahoe.

Baby Rian passed away surrounded by his loving Family. Rian will be loved and greatly missed by his Mother Shiela and Father Paddy. sadly missed by his Grand Parents Noel, Sinead and Mary. Aunts Siobhan, Grainne and Mary and extended family.

Rian is reposing at his grandparents' residence, Noel and Sinead Quigley Timahoe.

House and interment strictly private on Monday please.

Margaret Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, May 19 of Margaret (Peggy) Delaney (née Delaney) of Cappalinan Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at Tallaght Hospital. Margaret (Peggy), deeply regretted by her husband Paddy and her loving family, Mary, P.J., Liam, Noel, Sean, Margaret and Patricia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, Conor, Eoin, Aine, Annie, Cormac, Adam, Ronan and Luke. her sisters Nellie, Elizabeth and Mary and her brothers Martin, Paddy, Jim and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home (Capplinan) this Saturday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm and rosary on Sunday evening at 8pm. Funeral Mass in Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Monday at 1pm followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Sheila Holland - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, May 19 of Sheila Holland (née O Neill) of Tubberboe, Durrow.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Ina Murphy - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Saturday, May 20 of Ina Murphy (née Phelan) of Towerhill, Borrisokane, formerly of Saint Brigid's terrace, Clane County Kildare and Rathmoyle road Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her son Richard, sadly missed by husband Louis, daughters Gemma Nevin and Sandra Markham, sons Jim, Damien and Stephen and brother Ger Phelan. Sisters Patty Kennedy and Biddy Nolan, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great-grandchild and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Saint Joseph's funeral home, Borrisokane from 4pm to 7pm this Sunday evening. Funeral Mass Monday at 11am in Saint Peters and Paul's Church, Borrisokane. Burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery, Clane, County Kildare.