Deaths in Laois - May 24, 2017

Richard Delahunty - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of Richard Delahunty of Newtown, Durrow and Chesham, England.

Suddenly, predeceased by his daughter Ruth, deeply regretted by his sons Richard and Rory, daughter Collette, their mother Breda, his heart broken mother Theresa, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Newtown) from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 9pm. Removal to St. Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill, on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Durrow Cemetery.

Bernie Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, May 21 of Bernie Conroy of Derryguile, Mountmellick.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Martin, daughter Suzanne and partner Jason and grandson Jake. Her sisters Ann, Ciss, Joan, Carmel, Nuala, Noreen Therese, Claire, Loreto and Rose, brothers Aidan, Tommy and Damien. Godchildren Aishling, Bronagh and Gary, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, Auntie Joan, cousins, relatives and numerous friends.

Bernie will repose in her home from 4pm on Monday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family time in her home on Tuesday morning. No black clothing, bright colours please.

Fr. Patrick Kenny - Durrow

The death occurred on Saturday, April 15 of Fr. Patrick (Paddy) Kenny of Ballykealy, Durrow.

Of Eastbourne England. A former De La Salle brother, deeply regretted by his devoted house keeper Doris, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Tighearnach's Church Cullohill Wednesday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Durrow cemetery.

Mary Tierney - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, May 20 of Mary Tierney (née Mullally) of Brookhaven Grove, Blanchardstown and late of Portlaoise and Roscrea.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and dearly loved mother to Geraldine, Adrian, and Ronan. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Michael, sisters Josie and Eileen, daughter in law Deirdre, grandchildren, Ciara, John and Meadhbh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans funeral home, Portlaoise, on Friday from 3pm until 4pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Corduff, to arrive at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday, followed by removal for interment in Portlaoise at 1.30am.

Paddy Styles - Mountmellick and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, May 21 of Paddy Styles of 5 Pearse Street, Mountmellick and Portlaoise.

Paddy died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Brendan. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughter Pamela, son Dermot, daughter-in-law Eleanor, son-in-law David, grandchildren Gary, Jason, Hannah, Jack and Luke, brothers, sisters, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Oliver Doran - Ballyfin

The death took place on Saturday, May 20 of Oliver Doran of Campclone, Ballyfin.

Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his loving family at St.Vincent's Private Hospital. Engineer Staff of Laois County Council.

Beloved son of the late Peadar and Maureen. Deeply regretted by his sister Orla and his brothers Tom, Con, Peter (Dunshaughlin), Seamus, Brendan, Declan (Portarlington) and Raymond. Deeply regretted by his sister, brothers, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Oliver will repose in the home of his brother Seamus in Old Deerpark, Ballyfin on Tuesday with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Baby Rian Quigley O'Keeffe - Timahoe

The death took place on Saturday, May 20 of Baby Rian Quigley O'Keeffe of Timahoe.

Baby Rian passed away surrounded by his loving Family. Rian will be loved and greatly missed by his Mother Shiela and Father Paddy. sadly missed by his Grand Parents Noel, Sinead and Mary. Aunts Siobhan, Grainne and Mary and extended family.

Rian is reposing at his grandparents' residence, Noel and Sinead Quigley Timahoe.

House and interment strictly private on Monday please.



