Deaths in Laois - May 29, 2017

Kathleen McDonald - Spink

The death took place on Sunday, May 28 of Kathleen McDonald of Spink and Ballinakill.

At her residence, in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her brothers Martin and Dennis, sisters Peg (Brame) and Chriss (Bennett), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a large circle of friends.



Reposing at her residence from 1pm on Monday and rosary at 9pm. Removal at 10.30am on Tuesday morning to St. Lazarian's Church, Knock, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.

Helen Brophy-Macken - Dublin and Laois

The death tiook place on Saturday, May 27 of Helen Brophy-Mackey of Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Stradbally and Ex. H.S.E.



Peacefully and surrounded by her family, in the care of the staff of Highfield Healthcare, after a long illness patiently and serenely borne. Much loved wife of John Macken, sister of John (Sean) Brophy and aunt of Peter, Diarmaid, Gráinne and Deirdre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, brother, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally, arriving at 3.30pm approx.

Patrick Coffey - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, May 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Coffey of Barnhill, Durrow.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, following a period of loving care by the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late Kathleen and Martin; deeply regretted by his loving children Jim and Marie, brother Martin, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Saturday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening at 7.30pm followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Norah Madigan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, May 24 of Norah Madigan (née O'Dowd) of Portlaoise and Baltimore, Sligo

Peacefullly at Droimnin Nursing Home, late of Sue Ryder, Portlaoise. Nora beloved wife of John, deeply regretted by her loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home on Saturday at 3pm with recital of rosary at 3pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.30am to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for Requim Mass at 12.30pm Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan.