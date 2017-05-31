Deaths in Laois - May 31, 2017

James Connolly - Portlaise and Carlow

The death took place on Tuesday, May 30 of James (Jim) Connolly of 62 Broomville, Dublin Road, Portlaoise and formerly of Killeshin, Carlow.

Peacefully at Tullamore, Regional Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary, beloved father of Denise and the late Damien and adored grandfather of Mathew, Fionn and Keon.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, grandchildren, son-law Sean, brothers John (Boston) and Paddy, sisters Maureen and Bridie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow, from 4pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11am to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



James Shortall - Mountmellick and Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, May 30 of James (Jim) Shortall of Harbour Street, Mountmellick, Laois and formerly of Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St.Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters, grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Wynne Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 29 of Wynne Brennan (née Phelan) of Rockview, Portlaoise.

Late of Treasures, Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Winifred (Wynne) beloved wife of the late Seamus, and dearly loved mother to Rachel. Adoring grandmother to Seamus Jnr. Deeply regretted by her family. Partner Der, son-in-law Hugh, sisters Mai Conroy, Nora Cahill and Chris Cass. Brothers-in-law Gerry, Joe and Charlie, sisters-in-law, Treasa and Vera, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Joseph Phelan - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, May 28 of Joseph (Joe) Phelan of Old Borris, Castletown.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Son of the late Bab (nee O'Riordan) and Jack. Deeply regretted by his son John Peter, aunts Sis, Lil and Mary, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Tuesday evening, from 5pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.



