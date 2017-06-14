Deaths in Laois - June 14, 2017

Dolores Brennan - Portlaoise and Ballyadams

The death took place on Tuesday, June 13 of Dolores Brennan of Maryborough Village, Portlaoise, Laois and late of Parkhill, Ballyadams.

Reposing at her brother Sean's residence, Parkhill, Ballyadams from 10am on Wednesday, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.

John Doheny - Mountrath and Ballybrophy

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Doheny Patrick Street, Mountrath and Ballybrophy on June 9.

John, formerly of Garron, Ballybrophy, passed away unexpectedly at St. James's Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Lourda and Adrienna, son in law John, grandchildren, John, Cathal and Ciara, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home. Rosary in the house this Tuesday and Wednesday evening at 9pm.

Removal this Thursday morning June 15th at 10.45am to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath,



Tommy Fitzpatrick - Mountmellick

The death has occurred on Sunday, June 11 of Tommy Fitzpatrick, Connolly Street, Mountmellick.

Tommy died unexpectedly in his home. Deeply regretted by his sister Marion Reddin, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, uncle Peter and aunt Frances, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary at 5.30pm. Removal to St Joseph's Church Mountmellick at 6.15pm arriving for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12noon. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery.



Mel McIntyre - Laois, Offaly, Dublin

The death has occurred of Mel Mcintyre, Malahide, Dublin / Walkinstown, Dublin / Offaly / Laois on June 11 peacefully in the wonderful care of St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

He is predeceased by his parents Gerry and Moira late of Bunting Road, Walkinstown and is the founder of OpenApp. Mel is deeply regretted by his wife Trish, sons Bill, Hugh, Gerry and Paddy, Kina (Hugh's partner), brothers and sisters Gerard, Aline, Ciaran, Lor, Carmel, Meabh and Frank, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, colleagues in OpenApp, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mel will repose at his home on Tuesday (June 13th) from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury, Malahide for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton.

Jane Quinn - Ballyroan and Galway

The death has occurred of Jane Quinn (née Coone) Chapal Park, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe, Galway / Ballyroan, Laois on June 10, in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, surrounded by her loving husband, Johnny, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Hospital Mortuary from 5pm on Wednesday with removal at 7.30pm to St. Agustines Church, Clontuskert, for 8pm.

Funeral after 12pm Mass on Thursday in adjoining Cemetery.