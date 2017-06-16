Deaths in Laois - June 16, 2017

Judy Walsh - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, June 15 of Judy (Julia) Walsh (née Shanley) of Loughteague, Stradbally and Sallins, Kildare.



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing Saturday morning at 12 noon until 6.30pm. Family time thereafter. Removal at 7.15pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Cross, Ratheniska for 8pm prayers. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with interment in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Cantwell - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, June 14 of Margaret (Peggy) Cantwell of Church Street, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Margaret (Peggy) deeply regretted by her daughter Ann-Marie and son Philip, her grandchildren Anthony and Adam, her brother Tony, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Friday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Michael Carroll - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, June 14 of Michael Carroll of Mount Eagle, Ballyroan and latterly of St. Brigid's Hospital, Shaen, Portlaoise.



Died in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Brigid's. Son of the late James and Catherine. Predeceased by his sister Betty and brothers Jim and Tom. Brother Sean and his wife Edi (UK), niece Catherine Hearns and her husband Declan, nephews PJ, Jimmy and Noel Carroll, cousins and his family in Shaen.

Michael will repose in The Oratory in St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen on Thursday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning in The Oratory at 10.30am. Burial after in The Burial Ground adjoining The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Abbeyleix at 12.15pm approximately.

Dolores Brennan - Portlaoise and Ballyadams

The death took place on Tuesday, June 13 of Dolores Brennan of Maryborough Village, Portlaoise, Laois and late of Parkhill, Ballyadams.

Reposing at her brother Sean's residence, Parkhill, Ballyadams from 10am on Wednesday, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ballyadams.