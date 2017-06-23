Deaths in Laois - June 23, 2017

Gemma Bergin - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Tuesday, June 20 of Gemma Bergin (née Bergin) of Scarbhóg, Garron, Ballybrophy.

Peacefully at her home. Dearly loved wife will be sadly missed by her husband Dan, her sons John and Joe, daughters Mary, Edel and Julie, deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Linda and Kate, sons-in-law Paul, Ciarán and Padraic, grandchildren Caoilinn, Tara, Adam and Sylvie. Fondly remembered and dearly missed by her brothers Fintan and Canice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in Killasmeestia Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Conroy - Ballyfin

The death took place on Wednesday, June 21 of Gerry (Kevin) Conroy of Cappinush, Ballyfin.

Peacefully, in the care of Portlaoise Hospital staff, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mai, his children Tim, John, Mary, Catherine and Kevin, daughters-in-law Lucy, Dolores, Karen, sons-in-law James and Noel, his 14 granndchildren, four great-grandchildren and his many good friends.

Reposing at his residence in Cappinrush, Ballyfin from 6pm on Wednesday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive at St. Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass in St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin at 11am on Friday with interment afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Paddy Hyland - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 20 of Paddy Hyland of Lucan and formerly of Portlaoise and Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Niall and Nick and a grandfather of Leon, Max, Olivia, Daniel, Áine, Ross and the late baby Nicholas. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Marie-Therese and Kym, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.