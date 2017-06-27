Deaths in Laois - June 27, 2017

Dora Hickey - Portarlington and Limerick

The death took place on Monday, June 26 of Dora Hickey (née O'Mahony) of Hillcrest Corrig, Portarlington, and Broadford, Limerick



Peacefully at home, after a long illness. Beloved wife of Dermot and loving mother of Dara. Deeply regretted by her loving family, uncle Ed, sisters Mary, Lil, Helen and Ann, brothers Denis and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.50pm arriving St Johns Church Killenard Portarlington at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Maureen Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 24 of Maureen Dunne (née Dalton) of Easter Hill, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearly loved mother to Adrian. Deeply regretted by her family, daughter-in-law Lucy, brother, Paddy Dalton, sister Catherine Young, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Sunday evening, with removal at 7.15 pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan for 8pm. Funeral will proceed via Munny Cross and Easter Hill. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 am followed by interment in St Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan.

Patrick O'Hara - Ballinakill

The death took place on Saturday, June 24 of Patrick O'Hara of Masslough Meadows, Ballinakill.

In the loving care of the staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

James Duggan - Dublin and Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, June 23 of James Duggan of Clondalkin, Dublin and late of Mountrath and Portlaoise.

Suddenly. Beloved son of James and Sandra, and loving father of Cameron. Sadly missed by his fiancé Jessica, brothers David and Joseph, sister Sandra, grandparents, neices, nephews, aunts and uncles, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin, on Tuesday, arriving at 11.20am for 11.30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial at Newlands Cross Cemetery.