Deaths in Laois - June 30, 2017

Elizabeth Byrne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, June 29 of Elizabeth (Liz) Byrne (née Carter) of Rathleague, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Elizabeth (Liz), beloved wife of Andrew and dearly loved mam to Lisa and grandmother to beautiful granddaughter Isabelle. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brother Michael, son-in-law Oran, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Friday evening with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Saturday morning in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise, followed by interment in SS Peter an Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Liam Murphy - Emo

The death took place on Thursday, June 29 of Liam (Bill) Murphy of Morette, Emo.

Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of John. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Ciara, grandson Eoin, brothers, Andy, Michael, Denis sister Sr Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, from 6.30pm with rosary recital at 9pm. Removal tomorow, Friday at 6.45pm to arrive at St Paul's Church, Emo for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Emo.

Richard Corcoran - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, June 27 of Richard (Dick) Corcoran of Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix.

At Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his wife Breda, daughter Olivia, son Richard, sisters Sadie and Adie, brother Ben, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Thursday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 1.15pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Bernadette Whelan - Limerick and Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, June 27 of Bernadette Whelan of Strand, Monagea, Limerick and Ballylinan.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by Aunt Mary Gibson, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Wednesday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Monagea Church at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

Patrick O'Hara - Ballinakill

The death took place on Saturday, June 24 of Patrick O'Hara of Masslough Meadows, Ballinakill



In the care of the Management and Staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Sadly missed by his relations and friends.

Reposing at the Nursing Home from Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm on Thursday evening. Removal at 10.30am on Friday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.