Deaths in Laois - July 3, 2017

Bernard Thompson - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, July 2 of Bernard Thompson of Ard Erin, Mountrath,

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Margaret Tierney - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, July 2 of Margaret Tierney (née Phelan) of Portlaoise Road, Abbeyleix.



In St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Paddy-Joe. Deeply regretted by her sons Sean and Patrick, daughters Mary and Monica, son-in-law Jamie, daughter-in-law Marianne, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Bernadette Harris - Dublin and Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, July 1 of Bernadette (Bernie) Harris (née Crimmins) of Slievemore Road, Drimnagh, and late of Stradbally.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Portlaoise Hospital after a short illness. Beloved daughter of Pat and Mary Crimmins. Beloved wife to Pat and dearly loved Mam to Karl and Shauna will be sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ryan and Cara, loving brother Séan and wife Sophia, son-in-law Martin, Karl’s partner Sandra, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, Zoe, Megan, Emma and Suzanne, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her brother Séan’s house on Monday from 4pm to 9pm at 7, New Road, Newlands, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, with removal on Tuesday to Mount Jerome Victorian Chapel to arrive for Funeral Service at 2pm.

Carmen Guther - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 1 of Carmen Guther of The Hermitage, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her daughter Anda Racz and son Rudo Racz, grandchildren Hann and Hannah. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Guther. Sadly missed by all her family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5pm until 6pm. Cremation will take place on Tuesday morning in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 11am.