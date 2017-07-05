Deaths in Laois - July 5, 2017

Freda Fennelly - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Freda Fennelly (née McLoughlin) of Bawn House, Stradbally.



Funeral arrangements to be announced later

Sean Keenan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Sean Keenan of 17 Patrick Street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Ballard Lodge nursing home, Portlaoise. Husband of the late Claire. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 12.30 arriving at St Joseph's Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St Joseph's cemetery.

Thomas Lewis - Emo

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Thomas (Tommy) Lewis of Morette, Emo.

At his residence. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth and his brothers Michael, John and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret Malone (Enniscorthy), brothers, Bertie (Tullamore), Jimmy (New Inn Cross, Emo), Phil (The Heath, Portlaoise), Joe (Monasterevin), Wally (Ballybrittas), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives

Removal this Wednesday evening at 6.50pm, arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Emo, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the burial grounds of Church of the Assumption, The Heath.

Bernard Thompson - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, July 2 of Bernard Thompson of Ard Erin, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply missed by his family and extended family.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Monday evening from 8.30pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Fintan's Church Ballyfin, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Margaret Tierney - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, July 2 of Margaret Tierney (née Phelan) of Portlaoise Road, Abbeyleix.

In St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Wife of the late Paddy-Joe. Deeply regretted by her sons Sean and Patrick, daughters Mary and Monica, son-in-law Jamie, daughter-in-law Marianne, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence this Wednesday evening at 7pm to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Raheen.