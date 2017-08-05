Deaths in Laois - August 5, 2017

Frank Grumley - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, August 4 of Frank Grumley of Maclone, Rosenallis, Mountmellick.

Peacefulky, in The Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his son Patrick (Ramelton, Donegal) and infant daughter Joan. Deeply regretted by Eileen and his sons and daughters, Caroline, Eddie, Ann, Breda and Frank, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, friends and former work colleagues at Laois County Council.

Frank will repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Marys Church, Clonaghadoo. Burial after in St Mary's Cemetery.

Tim Kearney - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, August 4 of Tim Kearney of Lower Sconce, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Saturday and Sunday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Ballyfin.

Marie Kissane - Mountrath

The death has occurred of Máire Kissane (née Miller) of

Main Street, Mountrath.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, sadly missed by her loving husband Dan, children Sheila, Mary, Donal, Ciarán, Kevin and Brendan, her 12 grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Friday evening from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Saturday from 3pm with Removal at 5pm to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.



