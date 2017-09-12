Junior Cert: Big day in store for just over 1,000 Laois students as exam results due

This Wednesday marks a big day for just over 1,000 Laois students as they get the results to the Junior Certificate exams.

Figures from the State Examinations Commission show that 1,920 secondary school students sat State exams in Laois last June.

Most of these, 1,006, sat the Junior Cert. There is a small decline in the number taking this exam in 2017.

Results will be eagerly awaited on Wednesday morning, September 12 at schools in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, Ballinakill, Mountrath, Clonaslee, Rathdowney and Knockbeg.

The Junior Cert exams ended on June 21. In total 60,248 sat the Junior Cert nationally.

Ahead of the Junior Certificate results being released, Drinkaware appealed to parents to talk to their children about alcohol ahead of their exam results celebrations.

According to independent research carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes, more parents now believe it is acceptable for children to drink alcohol at home before the age of 15: 14% in 2017 compared to 9% in 2015, and parents are the biggest influence on young people’s decisions around alcohol.