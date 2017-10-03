Mountrath Community School first year open night and parents assoc AGM

Mountrath Community School is hosting two big events for parents and prospective pupils this week.

The school's open night for first year students and their parents take place on Tuesday, October 3. The night includes a tour of the school for parents of 6th class primary students who may be interested in enrolling for the academic year 2018/2019. Registration commences 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, the Mountrath Community Sc Parents Association AGM will take place on Thursday, October 5 7-8.30pm in the school.

All parents of students currently enrolled are welcome and are encouraged to attend.