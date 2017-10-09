Robert Sheehan popped home to Portlaoise last week and visited the students at St Mary's CBS

Portlaoise actor Robert Sheehan is a frequent visitor home to Laois and last week he popped in to St Mary's CBS secondary school to chat to students.

Sheehan talked to the Transition Year boys about his career and his early days in Portlaoise town.

A past pupil of St Paul’s NS and Ballyfin College, he told students that he was more a musician than actor when starting out playing the banjo and the bodhrán, describing himself as like “Footloose with spoons”.

He took questions on his early days in acting and said he first considered it when his mother took him to an audition for the film ‘Song for a Raggy Boy’ when he was fourteen.

He got that part and went on to roles in both television and film, including Misfits, Love/Hate and Fortitude. He will next be seen in the film, Bad Samaritan alongside David Tennant.

Sheehan also talked to the boys about his new role, as the star of Mortal Engines, Peter Jackson's new fantasy movie.

"He encouraged teenagers to get into acting as it is something not everybody is good at but they have to try it first. Robert got a great reception from the transition year students and picked up one or two acting recruits for an acting career as well," said the TY co-ordinator Jason Woods.

Below: Robert Sheehan with some happy Transition Year students at St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise.