Mountrath Transition Years ready for Gaisce challenge

The 60 TY students at Mountrath Community School are embarking on a big part of their Bronze Gaisce challenge this Thursday, a hike in the Wicklow Mountains.

The group will hike 26km, and take on outdoor sports during their trip, such as archery, tree climbing and even building a campfire, while staying in a scouts den.

Eoin Egan is one of the students taking part in the Gaisce challenge, which also includes community work and learning a new skill, to achieve the national award.

“I am looking forward to doing work with the Tidy Towns Committee,” he said.

Other students will be training sports teams in Abbeyleix soccer club, Ballyroan Basketball club, and Castletown and Camross GAA clubs.

For the award, they have to plan, prepare and partake in an activity journey over a number of days and nights.

The hike is aimed at bettering social and communication skills as participants have to support each other through activities.

See www.gaisce.ie