Career and college decisions for Leaving Certs - Portlaoise expo can help

Leaving certs who planning a career and researching what they want to study in college should make their way to Portlaoise next week.

The Portlaoise College hosting Career and College Exhibition 2017 is set to be a great opportunity for anybody who will be leaving school in 2018 and is considering their options as to what to do next.

There will be plenty of information on the following options on the night:

Institutes of Technology

Aprenticeships

PLC Colleges

Agricultural Colleges

Financial Advice

Universities

The event is supported by Laois Offaly ETB, People First Credit Union.

The exhibition takes place on Tuesday, October 24 from 7pm at the college located off the Mountrath Road, Portlaoise.

For more details contact 057 8621480 or www.portlaoisecollege.ie