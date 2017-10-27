Woodland Mass for Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise 6th years

Sixth years at Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise visited Mass Rock in Oakvale Woods in Stradbally on Wednesday October 11 for a special Mass Service, led by Fr Paddy Byrne.

Despite a steady fall of rain, the Mass was greatly enjoyed by the girls, before they face into final year exams.

“There was music and song in what was a lovely holistic occasion, despite the rain it was a great event, enjoyed by all,” Deputy Principal Mr Coolahan said afterwards.

The event was organised by Ms Byrne, Ms Bailey, Ms Ryan and Ms Poole, who also accompanied the students.