Woodland Mass for Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise 6th years
Portlaoise
Sixth years at Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise visited Mass Rock in Oakvale Woods in Stradbally on Wednesday October 11 for a special Mass Service, led by Fr Paddy Byrne.
Despite a steady fall of rain, the Mass was greatly enjoyed by the girls, before they face into final year exams.
“There was music and song in what was a lovely holistic occasion, despite the rain it was a great event, enjoyed by all,” Deputy Principal Mr Coolahan said afterwards.
The event was organised by Ms Byrne, Ms Bailey, Ms Ryan and Ms Poole, who also accompanied the students.
