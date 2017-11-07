Make a one minute video to win a class trip to the European Parliament in Strasbourg

The European Parliament is inviting Irish secondary school students to enter a competition to win a trip for their entire class to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

With just ten days left to enter, Laois students are being encouraged to make a one-minute video clip, by November 17, on the subject: "Why young people should vote in European Elections"

Three schools from each European Constituency will win the prize, for 24 students and two teachers to participate in the Euroscola Programme in 2018, a one-day youth parliament for 16-18 year olds.

Each winning school will receive a travel subsidy of approx. €300 per person which normally covers most of the travel costs. To find out more about Euroscola visit www.europarl.ie/youth



Teachers are encouraged to act as facilitators for the students in this competition.

"The main purpose of the project is to get students thinking about European democracy and active citizenship as some of them will vote for the first time in the European Elections in 2019. The project can be an individual or team effort but we can only accept one entry per school. The clip should be maximum one minute long," said Anne McEvoy-Smyth from the Dublin office.

Questions to stimulate discussion include:

Who is legally entitled to vote and who actually votes?

If you are eligible to vote, would you and why?

What is democracy and how does it work?

Are all countries democratic?

Do you think Europe is democratic?

What role does Ireland play in Europe?

Why should young people vote in European elections?



To submit your entry, Upload your video clip to YouTube and send the URL by email to: youth-epdublin@ep.europa.eu along with the name and address of school, and name and email of teacher. Closing date is Friday, November 17 at 5pm.

Production quality will not be a deciding factor so video clips may be made using a mobile device. The judges are looking for creativity, message and impact and their decision will be final.

The three winning schools will be announced on www.europarl.ie/youth on Friday, December 1.

Winning schools will travel to Strasbourg in the first half of 2018. For questions contact Anne McEvoy-Smyth by email: youth-epdublin@ep.europa.eu or call 01-605 7900.

See more here.