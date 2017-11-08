Careers and college night a big success at Portlaoise College

Choices for midlands students transitioning from post-primary into third level education were plentiful at Portlaoise College’s third annual Career and College exhibition recently.

Parents and guardians from Laois and surrounding counties accompanied hundreds of students to the college in preparation to making decisions on their future career paths.

The event was run in association with People First Credit Union and had over 25 exhibitors including major universities, institutes of technologies along with post leaving certificate and agricultural colleges. Every stand was busy with queues to get information on careers and college courses.

In addition, information on adult education, apprenticeships and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) was also available.

The exhibition provided students with an opportunity to meet representatives from the various colleges and to gather information about their career choices.

Financial advice was available from the People First Credit Union.

Portlaoise College Principal Noel Daly was pleased with the outcome.

“There is a fantastic turn out and we are delighted the support of all of the secondary schools in the locality,” he said.

He said the event was a great opportunity for students to get as much information as they can in relation to their career choices.

“There is a great display of colleges and universities here tonight which open many doors for students at all levels,” he said.

Exhibitors included: Athlone IT, Carlow College, Laois/Offaly Education and Training Board, Limerick IT, IT Sligo, Careers News, IT Carlow, Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, Laois GAA, Dublin Institute of Technology, Mary Immaculate College, Network and Infrastructure Support Ltd from Tullamore, University College Dublin, Waterford IT, Gurteen College, Dublin City University, Trinity College Dublin, An Garda Síochána, University of Limerick, National College of Art and Design, Electricity Supply Board, Maynooth University, Harper Adams from Newport in Wales, Portlaoise Library, Portlaoise Institute and People First Credit Union.