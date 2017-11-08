Positive energy at predawn Rise & Rave in Coláiste Iosagáin Portarlington

Over four hundred students and staff at Coláiste Íosagáin, Portarlington came to school at 6am on Friday October 27 to greet the day with positive energy, with the school gym transformed into a nightclub.

Rise & Rave was organised by the school's Well Being Team, as part of their work to create an environment that promotes positive emotional, intellectual, psychological and social well-being among students.

Students eased into the day with yoga guided by Ms O'Connor, signed a gratitude wall, enjoyed a healthy breakfast, and raved into the day with hits like Pharrell Williams' Happy and Killers' Mr Brightside by DJ Ian Smyth.

Midlands 103's Ann-Marie Kelly broadcasted live, and Cycle Against Suicide local Ambassador Christy Bannon and Kayleigh Cullinan from Celebrity Operation Transformation offered advice to students on the importance of looking after themselves.

Many helpers made the event a success, including students, staff, the Amber Committee, school management, contributions from Margaret and Max Guijt, Flahavans, former student Sean Faherty and Mental Health Ireland.

Below: enjoying the rave