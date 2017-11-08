Knockbeg College students debate on using GMOs to end world hunger

On Tuesday 9th October, Knockbeg College took part in their first Concern debate which was against Presentation De La Salle, Bagenalstown.

The motion for the debate was “To end hunger, we must embrace GMOs” with the four-man Knockbeg team comprising of Oisin T. Morrin, Ronan Saruwatari, Declan Roberts and David Hannafin, proposing the motion. After an intense debate, the adjudicators on the night called this first group-stage contest a draw.

