Thriller moves at Laois Gaelscoil for Halloween

The children of Gaelscoil Shlí Dála in Ballaghmore, Laois, dressed up in ghoulish fashion on Friday before the Halloween break, and terrified staff with their Thriller dance routine.

Children from Naíónáin Bheaga up to Rang a Séag, took part under the guidance of Múinteoir Shona. They also enjoyed some traditional Halloween games and an exciting game of quidditch with treats to sweeten the day.

"They all looked incredible, from witches to a dead flower girl to James Bond himself. They had put a lot of work into the routine and planning the day. It was a real credit to them," said Múinteoir Sinéad.

This Portlaoise school celebrated in multicultural style for Halloween.

