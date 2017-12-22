Laois primary schools get Christmas cash for repairs

Primary school principals in Laois and elsewhere could be in line to know how much money they will get to fix up their buildings

The likelihood of greater certainty emerged as for cash was approved for repairs and other building works. In total 67 Laois primary schools will receive funding under the Minor Works Scheme. The money will be paid to schools in December. Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan said schoolchildren would benefit from the grants.

“They (schools) will receive a flat rate Minor Works Grant of €5,500 plus €18.50 per mainstream pupil and €74 per special needs pupil attending a special school or special class. The grant is worth €6,425 for a 50 pupil school and over €11,000 for a 300 pupil school.

“I know that our local schools really depend on this grant. The funds can be used for improvements to school buildings and grounds, improvement or replacement of mechanical and electrical services, the purchase of standard furniture and physical education equipment, the purchase of floor coverings and window blinds, and the purchase of IT related equipment.”

Speaking at the announcement, Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton said the demographic pressures at both primary and post-primary level mean that the school building programme must continue to focus on delivering additional school places.

Minister Flanagan said the Government is looking at giving greater certainty to principals and boards of management.

“I know from talking to teachers and principals across Laois that primary schools need more certainty with regard to the availability of the Minor Works Grant on an annual basis. I am pleased to hear Minister Bruton confirm that this will be reviewed in the context of the Department’s long-term infrastructural planning and the level of resources available under the Government’s 10 Year Public Capital Investment Plan, which is currently under development. This will allow schools to plan better for the future,” he said.