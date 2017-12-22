PICTURES: Santa rocks up to Laois school in his impressive sleigh ahead of a busy weekend!

Express Reporter

Santa Claus has a very busy weekend ahead of him but he managed to make time for the pupils in Camross NS today. 

Santa has a smooth landing onto Laois ground in his very impressive sleigh. 

Rudolph led the way to all the fun in Camross with some great pictures shared of the pupils enjoying a Christmas themed photo booth. 