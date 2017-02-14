CCFL
CCFL Fixtures - February 18 and 19
SATURDAY
All games at 2.30 unless stated
FAI Youths Cup Rd 4
Portlaoise v Parkville; 2.00; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise; Offaly; Aisling Annacoty v Ballymahon; TBA; Local;
U-17 Cup Group 1
Longford Town v Mucklagh; City Calling Stadium Longford; Midlands
U-17 Cup Group 2
St Aengus v Abbeyleix Ath; Derrycanton Mountrath; Offaly
U-17 Division 1
Kilbeggan v Mullingar Ath; The Land Lake Kilbeggan; Midlands
U-19 Premier Division
Birr Town v Willow Park; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly; Idle; Tullamore, Clongowes, Monksland;
U-19 Division 1
Mucklagh v St Aengus; Charleville Est Tullamore; Offaly; Horseleap Utd v Rosenallis; Horseleap Village; Midlands; Idle; Banagher, Kilbeggan;
SUNDAY
All games at 11am unless stated
Michael Dolan Cup Rd 2
Camlin United v Clonown Rovers; The Mall, Longford; Midlands; Melville Celtic v Mullingar Town B; Sarsfield Park, Athlone; Offaly; Ballymahon AFC v Moydow FC; Tara Park, Ballymahon; Offaly;
Oliver Ward Cup
Inny FC B v Grange United; Streete Parish Centre, Streete; Offaly; Melview FC v Monksland United B; Wanderers Park, Strokestown Road; Midlands; Dynamo Rooskey v Highfield United; Quinnsfield, Tarmon Road, Rooskey; Midlands
Michael Dolan Cup Rd 2
Towerhill Rovers v Derry Rovers A; 2.00; Leisure Centre Portlaoise; Offaly; Kilcormac Utd A v Portlaoise Shamrocks; Frankford Park Kilcormac; Midlands; Stradbally Town A v Longford Wds; 12.00; The Lawn Stradbally; Offaly; Walsh Island Shamrocks v Gaels Utd; 12.00; Carty Park Walsh Island; Offaly
Denis Delaney Cup Rd 1
Abbeyleix Athletic v Moate Celtic; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Offaly
Oliver Ward Cup Rd 1
O'Moores FC v Gracefield Athletic; Ballyroan, Portlaoise; Offaly; Maryborough FC v Arlington B; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly; Shinrone v Colmcille Celtic; 12.00; Community Centre, Shinrone; Offaly; St. Carthages Athletic v Castlepollard Celtic B; 12.00; Community Centre, Boora; Midlands
Division 4 Cup
Group 1: Banagher Utd v Kilcormac Utd B; Feighs Banagher; Midlands; Old Fort Celtic v Clara Town C; Portlaoise Community College; Offaly;
Group 2: Ballinahowen B v Castlejordan Utd; Sportspark Ballinahowen; Midlands;
Group 3: Derry Rovers B v Geashill FC; Brians Park Edenderry; Offaly;
Group 4: Clara Town B v Riverside FC; Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Midlands;
Senior Division
Tullamore Town v St.Peters; 2.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly; Monksland Utd A v Inny FC A; Cushla Park, Athlone; Midlands; Mullingar Town A v Willow Park; 2.00; Dalton Park, Mullingar; Midlands; Idle Arlington A, Mullingar Athletic
Premier Division
Gentex v Clara Town A; Leisure World, Athlone; Midlands; Rosenallis A v Ballinahown A; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly; Idle: Melville Utd, Clonaslee Utd, Portlaoise, Birr Town A;
Division 2
Birr Town B v Horseleap Utd; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly; FC Killoe v Gallen Utd; The Mall Complex Longford; Midlands; Ballinagar FC v Raheen FC; Malone Park Ballinagar; Midlands; Idle; Portarlington Town
Womens Division
Raharney Utd v Killeigh A; 2.00; Higginstown, Raharney; Midlands; Willow Park v Mullingar Athletic; 2.00; Willlow Park, Athlone; Midlands; Idle Killeigh B, Bealnamulla Clara Town
RESULTS
FAI U-17 Cup 4th Round
Willow Park 0 Edenderry Town 3;
U-17 Premier Division
Edenderry Town 1 Hodson Bay 5;
U-17 Division 1
Mucklagh 2 Abbeyleix Ath 2; T & S Utd 2 Mullingar Ath 6; St Aengus 2 Kilbeggan 2;
U-19 Premier Division
Monksland Utd 1 Portlaoise AFC 5; Tullamore Town 1 Clongowes Wood 0;
U-19 Division 1
Horseleap Utd 4 Mucklagh 1; Portlaoise 1 Banagher Utd 3;
John Farrell CCFL Cup 3rd Round
Ballymahon 2 O’Moore FC 1; Kilcormac Utd 0 Tullamore Town 2; Raheen FC 2 Clonown Rovers 0;
CCFL Shield Quarter Final
Ballinahown 0 Highfield Utd 3;
CCFL Womens Cup Quarter Finals
Killeigh B 1 Clara Town 4; Willow Park 4 Raharney Utd 0;
Senior Division
Mullingar Town 1 Arlington AFC 0; Willow Park 5 Mullingar Athletic 0; Inny FC 2 St Peters 2;
Premier Division
Portlaoise AFC 1 Rosenallis 3; Birr Town 1 Clara Town 1; Clonaslee Utd 4 Melville Utd 3;
Division 1
Portlaoise Shamrocks 2 Stradbally Town 0; Towerhill Rovers 0 Derry Rovers 3; Castlepollard Celtic 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 3
Division 2
Portarlington Town 1 Birr Town 1; Gallen Utd 5 Ballinagar 0;
Division 3
Shinrone FC 4 B.B.C Utd 2;
Division 4A
Rosenallis 1 St Aengus 4; Derry Rovers 3 Castlejordan Utd 0;
Division 4B
Cloneygowan Celtic 5 Clonmore Utd 1; Banagher Utd 2 Geashill Utd 1;
