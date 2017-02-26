CCFL Results (February 26)

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Soccer

U-19 Cup 1st Round
St Aengus 2 Willow Park 4 aet;

U-17 Division 1
Mullingar Athletic 8 St Aengus 1;

FAI Angela Hearst Interleague Cup
Cork League 0 CCFL. 4;

John Farrell CCFL Cup 4th Round
Mullingar Town 5 Highfield Utd 2;

Division 4 Cup
Cloneygowan Celtic 4 Ballinahown 0;

CCFL Shield Quarter Final
Maryborough FC 3 St Carthages Ath 1;

Premier Division
Rosenallis 3 Portlaoise 1;

Division 1
Derry Rovers 3 Coolraine 2;

Division 3
O’Moore FC 3 Shinrone FC 4;