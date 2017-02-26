CCFL Results (February 26)
U-19 Cup 1st Round
St Aengus 2 Willow Park 4 aet;
U-17 Division 1
Mullingar Athletic 8 St Aengus 1;
FAI Angela Hearst Interleague Cup
Cork League 0 CCFL. 4;
John Farrell CCFL Cup 4th Round
Mullingar Town 5 Highfield Utd 2;
Division 4 Cup
Cloneygowan Celtic 4 Ballinahown 0;
CCFL Shield Quarter Final
Maryborough FC 3 St Carthages Ath 1;
Premier Division
Rosenallis 3 Portlaoise 1;
Division 1
Derry Rovers 3 Coolraine 2;
Division 3
O’Moore FC 3 Shinrone FC 4;
