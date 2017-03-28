CCFL Fixtures and Results - March 28

FIXTURES



Saturday



All games at 2.30 unless stated

U-17 Cup Group 1

Mucklagh v Mullingar Ath; Charleville Est Tullamore; Offaly

U-17 Cup Group 2

Kilbeggan v St Aengus; The Land Lake Kilbeggan; Midlands

CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round

Monksland Utd v Kilbeggan; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands; Ballymahon v Edenderry Town; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands; Willow Park v Portlaoise B; Willow Park Athlone; Midlands;

U-19 Cup 1st Round

Tullamore Town v Rosenallis; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly

U-19 Cup Quarter Final

Clongowes Wood v Horseleap Utd; Clongowes Wood College Clane; Offaly;

Sunday

All games at 11am unless stated

CCFL Womens Cup Semi Final

Killeigh A v Mullingar Athletic; The Pond, Killeigh; Offaly CCFL Womens Shield Semi Final

Clara Town v Killeigh B; 2.00; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands;



Paddy Cotter Cup 3rd Round

Mullingar Athletic v Melville Utd; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands;



Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final

Monksland Utd v Raheen; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Midlands



Billy Hyland Premier Division Quarter Finals

Gentex v Clonaslee Utd; Leisure World, Athlone; Midlands;

Michael Dolan Div 1 Cup 2nd Round

Coolraine FC v Castlepollard Celtic; Durrow Kilbeggan Road; Offaly



Denis Delaney Div 2 Cup Quarter Final

Horseleap Utd v Ballinagar FC; The Village Horseleap; Midlands;

Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup 1st Round

St. Carthages Athletic v Castlepollard Celtic B; Community Centre, Boora; Midlands;

Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup Quarter Final

BBC Utd v Shinrone Utd; Flanagan Park, Rear Broadford Inn, Broadford; Offaly;

Division 4 Cup Group 3

Rosenallis B v Geashill FC; The Grove Rosenallis; Offaly

CCFL Shield Semi Final

Clara Town B v O'Moore’s FC; 12.00; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly

Senior Division

Tullamore Town v Inny FC A; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly; St. Peters v Mullingar Town A; 2.00; McCarthy Park, Athlone; Midlands; Idle Willow Park

Premier Division

Clara Town A v Birr Town A; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly;Idle Rosenallis A, Portlaoise

Division 1

Stradbally Town A v Walsh Island Shamrocks; The Lawn Stradbally; Offaly



Division 2

Birr Town B v FC Killoe; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Midlands

Division 3

Gracefield Athletic v Highfield Utd; Botley Lane, Portarlington; Offaly; Idle Maryborough FC;

Division 4B

Kilcormac Utd B v Banagher Utd; Frankford Park Kilcormac; Midlands;

RESULTS

U-17 Cup Group Stage

Mucklagh 2 T & S Utd 8; Killbeggan 4 Abbeyleix Ath 2;

CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round

Portlaoise A 3 Tullamore Town 2; Birr Town 3 Mullingar Ath 0;

U-19 Cup 1st Round

Horseleap Utd 3 Mucklagh 0

U-17 Premier Division

Longford Town 2 Hodson Bay 1; Willow Park 0 Edenderry Town 2; (Edenderry Champions);

U-19 Division 1

Banagher Utd 0 Rosenallis 5; (Rosenallis Champions)

Combined Counties Cup 4th Round

Rosenallis 3 Clonaslee Utd 1;

Paddy Cotter Cup 3rd Round

Melville Utd 1 Horseleap Utd 0;

Division 1 Cup Quarter Final

Stradbally Town 1 (3) Portlaoise Shamrocks 1 (4); Pens aet;

Division 2 Cup Quarter Finals

Gallen Utd 1 Birr Town 3; Portarlington Town 2 Raheen FC 4;

Division 4 Cup Group Stage

Clonmore Utd 1 Rosenallis 5;

Saturday Divisions Cup Semi Final

Camlin Utd 1 Ballymahon 0;

Combined Counties Shield Semi Final

Highfied Utd 8 Maryborough FC 0;

Senior Division

St Peter’s 4 Willlow Park 3; Inny FC 3 Mullingar Town 2;

Premier Division

Ballinahown FC 0 Clara Town 1;

Division 1 Title Play Off

Derry Rovers 2 Towerhill Rovers 1 aet;

Division 3

Arlington 0 St Carthages Ath 8; Monksalnd Utd 0 O’Moore FC 6;

Division 4B

Cloneygowan Celtic 6 Kilcormac Utd 1; Clara Town 0 Ballinahown 1;