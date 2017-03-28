CCFL Fixtures and Results - March 28
FIXTURES
Saturday
All games at 2.30 unless stated
U-17 Cup Group 1
Mucklagh v Mullingar Ath; Charleville Est Tullamore; Offaly
U-17 Cup Group 2
Kilbeggan v St Aengus; The Land Lake Kilbeggan; Midlands
CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round
Monksland Utd v Kilbeggan; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands; Ballymahon v Edenderry Town; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands; Willow Park v Portlaoise B; Willow Park Athlone; Midlands;
U-19 Cup 1st Round
Tullamore Town v Rosenallis; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly
U-19 Cup Quarter Final
Clongowes Wood v Horseleap Utd; Clongowes Wood College Clane; Offaly;
Sunday
All games at 11am unless stated
CCFL Womens Cup Semi Final
Killeigh A v Mullingar Athletic; The Pond, Killeigh; Offaly CCFL Womens Shield Semi Final
Clara Town v Killeigh B; 2.00; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands;
Paddy Cotter Cup 3rd Round
Mullingar Athletic v Melville Utd; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands;
Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final
Monksland Utd v Raheen; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Midlands
Billy Hyland Premier Division Quarter Finals
Gentex v Clonaslee Utd; Leisure World, Athlone; Midlands;
Michael Dolan Div 1 Cup 2nd Round
Coolraine FC v Castlepollard Celtic; Durrow Kilbeggan Road; Offaly
Denis Delaney Div 2 Cup Quarter Final
Horseleap Utd v Ballinagar FC; The Village Horseleap; Midlands;
Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup 1st Round
St. Carthages Athletic v Castlepollard Celtic B; Community Centre, Boora; Midlands;
Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup Quarter Final
BBC Utd v Shinrone Utd; Flanagan Park, Rear Broadford Inn, Broadford; Offaly;
Division 4 Cup Group 3
Rosenallis B v Geashill FC; The Grove Rosenallis; Offaly
CCFL Shield Semi Final
Clara Town B v O'Moore’s FC; 12.00; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; Offaly
Senior Division
Tullamore Town v Inny FC A; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly; St. Peters v Mullingar Town A; 2.00; McCarthy Park, Athlone; Midlands; Idle Willow Park
Premier Division
Clara Town A v Birr Town A; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly;Idle Rosenallis A, Portlaoise
Division 1
Stradbally Town A v Walsh Island Shamrocks; The Lawn Stradbally; Offaly
Division 2
Birr Town B v FC Killoe; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Midlands
Division 3
Gracefield Athletic v Highfield Utd; Botley Lane, Portarlington; Offaly; Idle Maryborough FC;
Division 4B
Kilcormac Utd B v Banagher Utd; Frankford Park Kilcormac; Midlands;
RESULTS
U-17 Cup Group Stage
Mucklagh 2 T & S Utd 8; Killbeggan 4 Abbeyleix Ath 2;
CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round
Portlaoise A 3 Tullamore Town 2; Birr Town 3 Mullingar Ath 0;
U-19 Cup 1st Round
Horseleap Utd 3 Mucklagh 0
U-17 Premier Division
Longford Town 2 Hodson Bay 1; Willow Park 0 Edenderry Town 2; (Edenderry Champions);
U-19 Division 1
Banagher Utd 0 Rosenallis 5; (Rosenallis Champions)
Combined Counties Cup 4th Round
Rosenallis 3 Clonaslee Utd 1;
Paddy Cotter Cup 3rd Round
Melville Utd 1 Horseleap Utd 0;
Division 1 Cup Quarter Final
Stradbally Town 1 (3) Portlaoise Shamrocks 1 (4); Pens aet;
Division 2 Cup Quarter Finals
Gallen Utd 1 Birr Town 3; Portarlington Town 2 Raheen FC 4;
Division 4 Cup Group Stage
Clonmore Utd 1 Rosenallis 5;
Saturday Divisions Cup Semi Final
Camlin Utd 1 Ballymahon 0;
Combined Counties Shield Semi Final
Highfied Utd 8 Maryborough FC 0;
Senior Division
St Peter’s 4 Willlow Park 3; Inny FC 3 Mullingar Town 2;
Premier Division
Ballinahown FC 0 Clara Town 1;
Division 1 Title Play Off
Derry Rovers 2 Towerhill Rovers 1 aet;
Division 3
Arlington 0 St Carthages Ath 8; Monksalnd Utd 0 O’Moore FC 6;
Division 4B
Cloneygowan Celtic 6 Kilcormac Utd 1; Clara Town 0 Ballinahown 1;
