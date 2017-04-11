CCFL Fixtures - April 12 to 17
All the upcoming CCFL Fixtures for this week
WEDNESDAY
All games at 6.45 unless stated
U-19 Premier Division
Tullamore Town v Ballymahon; Leah Victoria Park; Tullamore; Offaly;
Division 2
Horseleap Utd v Gallen Utd; The Village Horseleap; Midlands
Division 3
St. Carthages Athletic v Highfield Utd; Heritage Centre, Boora; Offaly
Division 4B
Kilcormac Utd B v Clara Town B; Frankford Park Kilcormac; Midlands
FRIDAY
All games at 6pm
CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round
Hodson Bay v T & S Utd; Hodson Bay Athlone; Midlands
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Final
Tullamore Town v Willow Park; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly;
U-19 Cup Quarter Final
Ballymahon v Portlaoise; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands
SATURDAY
All games at 2.30 unless stated
U-17 Cup Semi Final
Edenderry Town v Mullingar Ath; Fr Paul Park Edenderry; Offaly
CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Final
Rosenallis v Mucklagh; The Grove Rosenallis; Offaly
Umbro John Farrell CCFL Cup Quarter Final
Ballymahon v Camlin Utd; Tara Park, Ballymahon; Midlands;
SUNDAY
All games at 11.00 unless stated
CCFL Womens Shield Final
Clara Town v Raharney Utd; 12.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly
CCFL Womens Cup Final
Killeigh A v Willow Park; 2.30; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Midlands
Umbro John Farrell CCFL Cup Quarter Final
Clara Town A v St. Peters; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly
Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final
Mullingar Town A v Gallen Utd; 2.00; Willow Park Athlone; Offaly;
Billy Hyland Premier Division Cup Quarter Final
Melville Utd v Ballinahown A; Sarsfield Park, Athlone; Midlands;
Ml Dolan Division 1 Cup Semi Final
Derry Rovers v Walsh Island Shamrocks; 12.00; VTBA; Offaly
Denis Delaney Division 2 Cup Semi Final
Birr Town B v Horseleap Utd; 12.00 Brosna Press Park Ferbane; Midlands;
Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup Quarter Final
O'Moores FC v St. Carthages Athletic; Ballyroan, Portlaoise; Offaly
Division 4 Cup Group 2
Stradbally Town B v Ballinahown FC B; The Lawn Stradbally; Offaly
Division 4 Cup Group 3
Clonmore Utd v Derry Rovers; Heritage Centre Boora; Midlands
Senior Division
Inny FC A v Mullingar Athletic; Streete; Parish Park, Streete; Midlands; Idle Monksland Utd A, Willow Park
Premier Division
Birr Town A v Rosenallis A; 2.00; Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Midlands; Idle; Clonaslee Utd, Gentex
Division 3
Maryborough FC v Gracefield Athletic; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly; Idle BBC Utd,Highfield Utd, Monksland Utd B, Shinrone Utd;
Division 4B
Clara Town B v Riverside FC; 2.00 Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Offaly
MONDAY
All games at 2.30pm
U-17 Cup Semi Final
Hodson Bay v Kilbeggan SC; Hodson Bay Athlone; Midlands;
U-19 Premier Division
Portlaoise v Ballymahon; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise; Offaly; Monksland Utd v Willow Park; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands;
