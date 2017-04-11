CCFL Fixtures - April 12 to 17

WEDNESDAY

All games at 6.45 unless stated

U-19 Premier Division

Tullamore Town v Ballymahon; Leah Victoria Park; Tullamore; Offaly;

Division 2

Horseleap Utd v Gallen Utd; The Village Horseleap; Midlands



Division 3

St. Carthages Athletic v Highfield Utd; Heritage Centre, Boora; Offaly

Division 4B

Kilcormac Utd B v Clara Town B; Frankford Park Kilcormac; Midlands



FRIDAY

All games at 6pm

CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round

Hodson Bay v T & S Utd; Hodson Bay Athlone; Midlands

CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Final

Tullamore Town v Willow Park; Leah Victoria Park Tullamore; Offaly;

U-19 Cup Quarter Final

Ballymahon v Portlaoise; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands

SATURDAY

All games at 2.30 unless stated

U-17 Cup Semi Final

Edenderry Town v Mullingar Ath; Fr Paul Park Edenderry; Offaly

CCFL Youths Cup Quarter Final

Rosenallis v Mucklagh; The Grove Rosenallis; Offaly

Umbro John Farrell CCFL Cup Quarter Final

Ballymahon v Camlin Utd; Tara Park, Ballymahon; Midlands;

SUNDAY

All games at 11.00 unless stated

CCFL Womens Shield Final

Clara Town v Raharney Utd; 12.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly

CCFL Womens Cup Final

Killeigh A v Willow Park; 2.30; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Midlands

Umbro John Farrell CCFL Cup Quarter Final

Clara Town A v St. Peters; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Offaly

Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final

Mullingar Town A v Gallen Utd; 2.00; Willow Park Athlone; Offaly;

Billy Hyland Premier Division Cup Quarter Final

Melville Utd v Ballinahown A; Sarsfield Park, Athlone; Midlands;

Ml Dolan Division 1 Cup Semi Final

Derry Rovers v Walsh Island Shamrocks; 12.00; VTBA; Offaly

Denis Delaney Division 2 Cup Semi Final

Birr Town B v Horseleap Utd; 12.00 Brosna Press Park Ferbane; Midlands;



Oliver Ward Division 3 Cup Quarter Final

O'Moores FC v St. Carthages Athletic; Ballyroan, Portlaoise; Offaly

Division 4 Cup Group 2

Stradbally Town B v Ballinahown FC B; The Lawn Stradbally; Offaly

Division 4 Cup Group 3

Clonmore Utd v Derry Rovers; Heritage Centre Boora; Midlands



Senior Division

Inny FC A v Mullingar Athletic; Streete; Parish Park, Streete; Midlands; Idle Monksland Utd A, Willow Park

Premier Division

Birr Town A v Rosenallis A; 2.00; Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Midlands; Idle; Clonaslee Utd, Gentex

Division 3

Maryborough FC v Gracefield Athletic; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly; Idle BBC Utd,Highfield Utd, Monksland Utd B, Shinrone Utd;

Division 4B

Clara Town B v Riverside FC; 2.00 Stanley O’Hara Park Clara; Offaly

MONDAY

All games at 2.30pm

U-17 Cup Semi Final

Hodson Bay v Kilbeggan SC; Hodson Bay Athlone; Midlands;

U-19 Premier Division

Portlaoise v Ballymahon; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise; Offaly; Monksland Utd v Willow Park; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands;